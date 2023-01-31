Using this powerful new technology, shippers leverage lane-specific information to save time, reduce costs, and expedite spot market transaction

Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform announced the launch of Rate Pulse, a new solution that streamlines the freight sourcing process for spot market transactions. The tool enhances the Emerge Spot TMS solution by providing market insights about specific lanes to shippers before quotes are created.

“As the market has always shown, especially over the past two years, trucking capacity and rates change frequently,” said Emerge Founder and CEO Andrew Leto. “By having current data before they create a quote, our customers can quickly make informed decisions that align with industry conditions.”

Rate Pulse combines current market data and a customer’s history with a specific lane to automatically generate an estimated market rate for a lane in moments. Shippers can use the estimated market rate as a guide, eliminating the time-consuming manual process of soliciting feedback from carriers or other sources about a specific lane.

Shippers can also leverage Rate Pulse data to verify their quotes reflect current industry averages, ensuring they are not paying higher than market rates for a specific lane. This new technology helps shippers make data-enabled decisions, finding the best carrier for each shipment quickly and efficiently.

About Emerge Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. The market response has been tremendous, and Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017.

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/EmergeMarket/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/emerge-market

Tweets by Emerge_Market

CONTACT: Debra Phillips Emerge 19049551008 dphillips@emergemarket.com