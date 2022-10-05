Emerge Partners with MercuryGate to Streamline Spot Transactions

Breaking News
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge, the leading freight procurement platform, and MercuryGate International Inc., a best-in-class provider of transportation management systems (TMS), are joining forces to streamline the process of posting and bidding for spot market loads. These complementary solutions will directly connect shippers and carriers by leveraging business intelligence and automation, empowering users to complete spot market transactions with one integrated platform.

“In today’s market, shippers and carriers must build efficiency into every process, from freight sourcing to execution,” said Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO of Emerge. “Our partnership with MercuryGate facilitates data-enabled decisions in the spot market expediting informed transactions while offering a near seamless experience for users.”

In addition to advanced freight procurement and benchmarking capabilities, Emerge operates a marketplace that provides visibility to loads in real-time. By providing access to more than 45,000 marketplace carriers, Emerge empowers shippers to get loads handled quickly at market rates. The Emerge Marketplace also provides carriers the opportunity to gain direct access to companies they may not have previously served.

“Our Smart Transportation technology is designed to help customers improve productivity, manage costs, and gain efficiency in their transportation operations,” said Jeffrey Varon, Chief Strategy Officer for MercuryGate. “With the Emerge solution integrated into their MercuryGate TMS, our users – shippers, carriers, and 3PLs – have a real-time resource that supports the best decisions for quickly matching freight with market-rate capacity.”

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation™ suite provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Smart Transportation makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable, and transformative for customers. Learn more about MercuryGate at www.mercurygate.com.

About Emerge

Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. The market response has been tremendous, and Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017. Learn more about Emerge at emergemarket.com.

