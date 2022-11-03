This is the fourth consecutive year that Emerge has been included in this prestigious list

Scottsdale, Arizona, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge, the industry’s leading Freight Procurement Platform, announced today that the company ranks number 8 in the 2023 FreightTech 25, a list prepared annually by FreightWaves, a preeminent source of supply chain intelligence. First launched in 2019, the FreightTech 25 list recognizes companies transforming the freight industry through innovation and disruption. This is the fourth consecutive year Emerge has been included in the FreightTech 25.

“We are pleased to be once again recognized by FreightWaves as one of the top 25 FreightTech providers,” said Andrew Leto, Founder, and CEO of Emerge. “Our company was founded to fulfill a need in the freight industry, and market response has been phenomenal. We continue to launch game-changing solutions that add value for our customers.”

Emerge enhances products, expands footprint, and gains recognition in 2022

In June, the company launched Emerge Benchmarking, an enhancement to its RFP solution. Emerge Benchmarking empowers data-enabled decision-making by aggregating freight industry data and providing users with vital business intelligence and market insights in real time so they can see if they are at, above or below market on their lanes.

Emerge also recently expanded its presence in North America by opening an Atlanta, Georgia, office to serve its growing and diverse customer base. As the company reached a milestone of five years of operation in 2022, Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth and innovative solutions. The company was a finalist in Fast Company magazine’s World Changing Ideas Awards, included in the Forbes list of Best Startup Companies in America, and ranked number 37 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

About the FreightTech 25

The FreightTech 25 companies and their ranking were determined by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors actively investing in the freight industry. The companies were among the FreightTech 100 companies, previously determined by a panel chosen by FreightWaves.

About FreightWaves

The company is the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform. More than one million professionals and 500 + global enterprises use FreightWaves intelligence to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations. FreightWaves provides supply chain organizations with fundamental data and context that help benchmark, analyze, monitor, and forecast activity, pricing, and risks in the global freight market. Information and tools that FreightWaves offer the global logistics industry increase efficiency and profitability by driving more accurate pricing, higher utilization of assets, and lower emissions.

About Emerge

Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. The market response has been tremendous and Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017.

