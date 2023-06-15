Emerge, a leading freight procurement platform in the logistics industry is thrilled to announce its selection as a recipient of the 2023 “Top Food Chain Technology” list.

Scottsdale, AZ, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge, a leading freight procurement platform in the logistics industry is thrilled to announce its selection as a recipient of the 2023 “Top Food Chain Technology” list . The recognition program, organized by Food Chain Digest, acknowledges outstanding technologies that revolutionize the food industry’s supply chain strategy and execution.

The Top Food Chain Technology program serves as a valuable resource for food shippers seeking innovative solutions to enhance their operations. Nominations for the program are reviewed by the staff of Food Chain Digest, with a final audit conducted by the Food Shippers of America staff. Candidates must be pure technology providers or offer stand-alone products that go beyond traditional third-party logistics offerings. Additionally, nominees must demonstrate a minimum annual gross global sales of U.S. $5 million and provide a recent example of how their solution contributed to a critical business goal for a food shipper within the past 12-18 months.

The program’s second step involves supply chain, transportation, and logistics professionals in the food industry voting for the nominated companies that have showcased the strongest reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. Through this rigorous voting process, companies that receive an adequate volume of votes are validated and ultimately named to the list, which is published by Food Chain Digest. This year, over 1,500 professionals participated in the voting, solidifying the significance of Emerge’s recognition.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Food Chain Technology provider,” said Andrew Leto, Emerge Founder and CEO. “This accolade is a testament to our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower shippers to optimize their supply chain operations and achieve their business goals. We extend our gratitude to Food Chain Digest and all the professionals who voted for us.”

Emerge continues to spearhead advancements in food transportation, logistics, and supply chain management, leveraging its innovative technologies to drive efficiency, sustainability, and resilience across the industry. This recognition as a Top Food Chain Technology provider further reinforces Emerge’s commitment to delivering excellence and industry-leading solutions.

For more information about Emerge and its innovative technology solutions, please visit emergemarket.com .

About Emerge:

Emerge is the industry-leading freight procurement platform, connecting shippers and carriers to unlock new opportunities for spot and contract freight. With a focus on data-enabled decision-making, Emerge empowers shippers to optimize their procurement process and make strategic choices. Through smart benchmarking functionalities, automated workflows, and a trusted marketplace of 45k+ carriers, Emerge helps shippers and carriers expand their network and reduce costs. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an office in Atlanta, GA, Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017.

