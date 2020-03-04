Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in Congress

Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Monday and would total $8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Representatives Democratic aide.
