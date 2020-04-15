Emergency Dental Hubs Open for Colorado Kids Amid COVID-19 Closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every 15 seconds in the United States, someone enters the ER with a dental emergency. Keeping those patients out of Emergency Rooms right now is of vital importance. Parents will soon have another option when their children are in need of emergency dental services. Three emergency dental hubs will open on Wednesday, April 15th to serve the emergency dental needs of young patients, while regular dental work has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. The first locations, supported by Hero Practice Services, will open in Aurora, Lakewood and Colorado Springs, strategically chosen for their proximity to local hospitals. Hero will be adding a dental partner to treat adults in the very near future and plans to expand the program to other states as early as next week.

Patients experiencing a serious dental need can go to www.urgent-hub.com or call 720-909-3410 to be screened and scheduled for an appointment in the location most convenient to them.

The emergency dental hubs exist to relieve strain on our state’s emergency rooms, leaving room for those providers to focus on the influx of COVID-19 patients as well as provide patients a safe environment to receive the dental care they need. Procedures performed in the urgent dental hubs will be limited to those outlined by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, which are primarily for getting patients out of severe dental pain or to correct issues that cause difficulty eating or breathing for patients. To help determine the urgency of dental needs, patients are required to be pre-screened at www.urgent-hub.com .

Each of the hubs are staffed by licensed dentists within the state of Colorado and experienced dental professionals. To provide the safest environment for patients, all proper personal protective equipment (PPE) will be utilized, and all patients will be screened prior to entering the clinic for COVID-19 symptoms. In the event a patient is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or is at a greater risk for exposure, a TeleVisit consult will be administered remotely to help determine the proper course of action on a patient-by-patient basis. And, for everyone’s safety, all patients will first have a TeleVisit remotely to triage and determine if a physical visit is required.

The urgent dental hubs are for patients who either do not have a primary dental provider, or whose dental provider is unable to provide care during the COVID-19 outbreak. All patients are first asked to contact their primary dental provider, as most dental professionals are still trying to serve their active patient base with urgent and emergency needs. Most insurances, medicaid dental, and other resources will be accepted, but all patients will be treated regardless of their ability to pay.

About Hero Practice Services

Hero is a healthcare practice management company focused on managing and supporting high quality dental, vision and orthodontic practices that specialize in pediatric patients. In particular, Hero supports offices that provide care to underserved communities across the United States. With dozens of locations, Hero’s supported offices have helped over one million children gain access to the care they need. Learn more at https://heropracticeservices.com/

Contact: Lisa McAlister

303-931-0955, [email protected]