Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Emergency Hospital Beds Market

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Emergency Hospital Beds Market is currently valued at around US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. , with the global market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach a revenue of US$ 11.7 Billion by the end of 2033. The global emergency hospital beds market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, aging population, and the rising demand for medical facilities.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the emergency hospital beds market, including market size, market share, growth rate, trends, and key players. It also covers the market segmentation based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, including the company profiles of key players, their financial performance, and their SWOT analysis.

The global emergency hospital beds market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, aging population, and the rising demand for medical facilities. Emergency hospital beds are designed to provide comfort and care to patients in critical conditions. They are essential in intensive care units, emergency rooms, and surgical units. Emergency hospital beds are used for patient recovery, diagnosis, and treatment.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32044

Emergency Hospital Beds Market Trends

Increasing demand for specialized hospital beds that cater to specific medical conditions such as bariatric, neonatal, and pediatric care.

Growing preference for electric beds due to their ability to provide better comfort and care to patients, as well as their ability to improve hospital staff’s efficiency.

Rise in the adoption of smart hospital beds, which are integrated with advanced technology such as sensors, alarms, and remote monitoring systems, to provide better patient care.

Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure by governments and private healthcare organizations, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the market growth.

Growing focus on patient safety and comfort, with hospital beds designed to prevent falls, pressure ulcers, and other complications associated with long-term bed rest.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for hospital beds, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs) and critical care units (CCUs), to treat infected patients, thereby driving the market growth.

The trend towards home healthcare is also driving the market growth, with an increasing number of patients opting for home care rather than hospital care, leading to the demand for specialized home hospital beds.

Increasing demand for refurbished hospital beds, particularly in developing countries, due to their cost-effectiveness and reduced environmental impact.

Rising focus on sustainable healthcare practices, with hospitals adopting eco-friendly and energy-efficient hospital beds that reduce the carbon footprint and operating costs.

Collaboration and partnerships between key players in the market to develop innovative products and expand their geographical presence.

Get Full Access of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32044

Competition Landscape

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

LINET

Arjo

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Howard Wright Limited

Midmark Corp

Joson-Care Enterprise Co., Ltd. and others

Some key instances of development include:

In 2020, NOA Medical signed an agreement with Dorian Drake International to expand the sales of hospital beds.

In 2019, one of the largest companies in North America, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. acquired a mobile healthcare communication company to equip its hospital bed with real-time monitoring and advanced patient care communication.

The global emergency hospital beds market is segmented by product type into manual beds, electric beds, and semi-electric beds.

The electric beds segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for automated hospital beds that reduce the workload on healthcare workers. Based on application, the market is segmented into critical care, bariatric care, long-term care, and others. The critical care segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising number of patients with chronic diseases and the increasing demand for intensive care units.

The end-user segment of the global emergency hospital beds market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of hospital admissions and the rising demand for advanced medical facilities.

Geographically, the global emergency hospital beds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of advanced medical facilities and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32044

Emergency Hospital Beds Market Strategies

Focus on product innovation and development to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Invest in research and development to develop advanced hospital beds with improved features and capabilities such as remote monitoring, wireless connectivity, and smart sensors.

Expand the product portfolio to cater to a wider range of applications, including specialized beds for bariatric, neonatal, and pediatric care.

Strengthen distribution channels and expand the geographical presence to tap into new markets and increase market share.

Collaborate with healthcare providers and government organizations to understand the changing requirements and regulations in the industry and develop products accordingly.

Emergency Hospital Beds Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for ICU beds: As the number of critically ill patients continues to rise, there is a growing need for intensive care unit (ICU) beds. This has led to an increase in demand for emergency hospital beds that can be easily converted into ICU beds.

Technological advancements : With the growing need for better patient care, there has been a significant focus on technological advancements in emergency hospital beds. This has resulted in the development of advanced features such as adjustable height, Trendelenburg positioning, and low height settings, among others.

: With the growing need for better patient care, there has been a significant focus on technological advancements in emergency hospital beds. This has resulted in the development of advanced features such as adjustable height, Trendelenburg positioning, and low height settings, among others. Home healthcare market : With the growing trend towards home healthcare, there is an increasing demand for emergency hospital beds that can be easily used at home. This presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to develop portable and lightweight emergency hospital beds that can be easily transported and installed in a home setting.

: With the growing trend towards home healthcare, there is an increasing demand for emergency hospital beds that can be easily used at home. This presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to develop portable and lightweight emergency hospital beds that can be easily transported and installed in a home setting. Aging population : With the global aging population on the rise, the demand for emergency hospital beds is expected to grow significantly. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop beds that are specifically designed for elderly patients, with features such as easy access, adjustable height, and built-in fall prevention mechanisms.

: With the global aging population on the rise, the demand for emergency hospital beds is expected to grow significantly. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop beds that are specifically designed for elderly patients, with features such as easy access, adjustable height, and built-in fall prevention mechanisms. COVID-19 pandemic: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in demand for emergency hospital beds. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop specialized beds that can be used specifically for COVID-19 patients, with features such as negative pressure settings and built-in ventilation systems.

Other Trending Reports:

Osteoporosis Drugs Market

Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Meningococcal Vaccines Market

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com