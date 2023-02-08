European countries are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint by urging people to opt for electric vehicles that have a low environmental impact as compared to fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Rockville, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles market is valued at $12.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2033. The global emergency medical services vehicles market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The growing emphasis on healthcare has led in significant spending on healthcare infrastructure development, which is expected to be a major factor driving emergency medical service vehicle shipments over the projection period. The demand for emergency medical service vehicles that arrive on the scene and treat patients suffering from the aforementioned diseases or other health issues has increased due to the rising incidence of traffic accidents, trauma cases, cardiovascular events, and strokes.

Various factors contributing to the growth of the market are:

Growing demand for emergency medical services (EMS) due to an aging population and increased incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, advancements in medical technology, lead to the availability of advanced life support systems and medical equipment in emergency medical vehicles. Besides this, government initiatives and regulations aimed at improving the quality of emergency medical services and increasing the number of EMS vehicles.

Also, rising demand for cost-effective and efficient emergency medical services, leads to the growth of private ambulance services. The growing popularity of mobile healthcare services leads to increased demand for ambulances equipped with advanced medical equipment.

The increasing trend of integrating information technology (IT) systems in emergency medical vehicles, leading to improved patient care and better coordination of medical services.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=837

Key Trends:

There is a growing demand for specialized ambulance vehicles, such as bariatric ambulances, neonatal ambulances, and air ambulance services, to cater to the specific needs of patients. Besides this, emergency medical vehicles are incorporating advanced technology and designs to improve patient comfort and care. This includes the use of lightweight materials, improved ventilation systems, and advanced medical equipment.

In addition to this, emergency medical vehicles are increasingly incorporating telemedicine technology to provide real-time patient monitoring and communication with medical personnel. This helps to improve patient care and reduces the time taken for treatment.

Also, there is a growing trend towards the use of environmentally friendly ambulance vehicles, powered by electric or alternative fuel sources. This trend is driven by concerns over air pollution and the need for more sustainable transportation solutions.

Restraints:

The emergency medical vehicles market faces several restraints, including:

In various emerging economies, government budget allocation for emergency medical services is often limited, which can impact the ability of these services to purchase new ambulance vehicles and upgrade their fleets.

Also, there is a lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of advanced ambulance services, such as air ambulance services.

The integration of advanced technologies in emergency medical vehicles, such as telemedicine and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), can pose technical challenges. This can limit the adoption of these technologies and impact the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations and standards for emergency medical vehicles and services can increase the cost of compliance, making it difficult for smaller providers to compete in the market.

Segments of Emergency Medical Services Vehicles Industry Research

By Vehicle Type : Ground-based Vans Cars Motorcycles Others Air-based Water-based

By Class : Class 1 Class 2 Class 3

By Application : Cardiovascular Disorders Injury from Trauma/Wound Care Respiratory Assistance Oncology Others

By Equipment Type : Basic Life Support (BSL) Advanced Life Support (ALS)

By End User : Hospitals & Trauma Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=837

Competitive Landscape

The emergency medical vehicles market is highly competitive and some of the major players in the market are Braun Industries, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Demers Ambulances, Renault Trucks Defense, Piaggio Aerospace

Key companies in the emergency medical services vehicles market have been collaborating with other leading companies to share expertise and technology. For instance,

In 2021, Mercedes-Benz Vans, had partnered with Ambulanz Mobile from Schönebeck in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. Via the partnership, the company has developed a fully electric ambulance based on the sprinter van.

In 2020, Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz Vans entered into a collaboration with ambulance manufacturer, Zollner, to develop and manufacture fully equipped ambulances based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Moreover, companies acquire smaller players to expand their product offerings, access new markets, and increase their market share. For instance,

American ambulance manufacturer, Braun Industries, was acquired by REV Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles in 2020.

Key Companies Profiled

Leader Ambulance

Fuso

Crestline Coach

REV Group

Horton

First Priority Group

Toyota Motor Company

Braun Industries

BHPL

Lenco Armored Vehicle

Rodriguez Lopez Auto

American Expedition Vehicles

JCBL Limited

Nissan Corporation

Demers Manufacturer d’Ambulances Inc.

Life Line Emergency Vehicles

BAUS AT

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/837

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicles Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Vehicle Type (Ground-based, Air-based, Water-based), By Class Type (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3), By Equipment Type (Basic, Advanced Life Support (ALS)), By Application, End User, across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Metal Wheel Market: The global automotive metal wheel market industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that the market is expected to be valued at US$ 45.2 Billion in 2022, and is likely to reach US$ 79.91 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Automotive metal wheel is a component that rotates and transmits the drive of the axle to the road. It also provides a means to affix the tires.

Auto Infotainment Market: The global auto infotainment market valued at US$7.2 Billion in 2021 and in 2022 be valued at US$7.9 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 9.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. Analysis of Auto Infotainment market covering 30 + countries including analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Automated Guided Vehicle Market: The Automated Guided Vehicle market reached a valuation of US$ 2.71 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 10.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 3.05 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 12.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.9 Billion. According to Fact.MR, increasing industrialization across the globe is one of the major factors that is expected to augment the demand for automated guided vehicles in oil & gas, transportation, and construction industry.

Automotive Ceramics Market: The global automotive ceramics market was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021, and in 2022, is expected to be valued at US$ 2.42 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.4% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. The market for automotive ceramics experienced steady growth until 2020, closing in at approximately US$ 2 Billion amid high deployment across several automotive allied industrial domains, most notably across electronics manufacturing.

Automotive Speed Limiter Market: The global automotive speed limiter market valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2022. The market is further expected to cross a valuation of USD 4.64 Billion by 2032. Vehicle speed limiter arcade is likely to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period. Automotive speed limiters provide a number of important benefits, including reducing driver fatigue and improving driver comfort, preventing unintentional speeding, and reducing carbon footprint.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube