Emergency Medical Services Market Will Grow at 6.2% through 2032 Amid Advancements in Ambulatory Support in the Healthcare Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Emergency Medical Services Market Forecast with Potential Impact, Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds FMI 2022 – 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambulatory services, usually known as emergency medical services, are systems that provide medical care in emergency situations. Emergency medical services are primarily concerned with injury and acute illnesses such as stroke and cardiac arrest. Emergency medical services also cover services that are required in the event of a natural disaster.

The global emergency medical services market was valued at over US$ 19.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 6.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for emergency medical services is increasing as the number of cardiac arrests and accidents is rising across various countries. Software solutions that give technological breakthroughs in emergency medical services provide additional benefits such as forecasting future health hazards, improved communication during an emergency crisis, and real-time guidance during emergency scenarios.

Growth in the emergency medical services market is influenced by various factors which include rising number of cases associated with infections, high risk of morbidity among the geriatric population, increasing investments and funding for medical services, growing volume of trauma cases, high healthcare expenditure, as well as a rise in the number of hospitals establishments worldwide.

Several other factors that influence the market for emergency medical services positively include the accessibility of emergency medical services through a well-developed transportation infrastructure, improved communication channels, robust software solutions, and growing activities related to procedural aid during emergency situations.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14847

Additionally, the utilization of air ambulances, which are medical transport services that are essential in the event of a medical emergency, have promoted the growth of the emergency medical services industry.

“Rising adoption of air ambulances, along with growing demand for drone-based emergency medical services will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· Advance life support services accounted for about 56.6% of the global market share in 2021, owing to the rise in demand due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

· As providers, hospital-based EMS held a dominant share of 27.4% in 2021. Hospital-based EMS provide pre-hospital care for patients during cases of emergency and trauma.

· Ground transport services are a dominant segment in terms of the fleet within the global market, carrying a market share of around 86.2% in 2021.

· North America is observed to be the leading region with an approximate value share of 35.6% in 2021.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14847

Competition Landscape

Market expansion will be hampered by increasing vendor competition. Because there are so many brands and regional and local vendors, there are a lot of rivalries. Furthermore, suppliers in the emergency medical services industry are expanding their offerings to include mobile healthcare, medical educators, primary care extenders, and patient advocates. During the focused period, increased competition is expected to have a negative impact on the worldwide emergency medical service market growth. The emergency medical services industry is fragmented, and providers are competing by using both organic and inorganic growth techniques.

Key Market Segments Covered in Emergency Medical Services Industry Research

By Services:

Basic Life Support

Advance Life Support

Mortuary Services

Patient Transfer Services

By Providers:

Fire-Department-Based EMS

Government EMS

Hospital-Based EMS

Private Ambulance Service

Other EMS Agencies

By Fleet:

Ground Transport

Air Transport

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14847

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Disease Epidemiology, by region

4.2. Pipeline Assessment

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Rise in demand for Emergency Medical Services

4.5. PESTEL Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Analysis

TOC Continued…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market: Intranasal Corticosteroids Market by Drug Type, Indication, End User & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market: Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product Type, Technique, Application, End User & Region – Forecast 2022-2032

Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market: Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market by Product Type, Disease, End User & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Anti-Asthma TDM Assay Kits Market: Anti-Asthma TDM Assay Kits Market by Product, Assay, End User & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Dental Impression Materials Market: Dental Impression System Market by Product Type, Application, End Users & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/emergency-medical-services-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs