Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard of care for opioid overdose reversal in a community setting

New topline survey findings reinforce the need for continued education on naloxone

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of National Naloxone Awareness Day, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is highlighting its ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in the U.S., including topline results from its new general population awareness survey on consumers’ understanding of opioid-related accidental overdose and fentanyl. The results show that there is a high level of awareness that fentanyl is an opioid, and that naloxone can reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl.1 It also found that there are still gaps in certain age groups and populations in understanding the role of naloxone in reversing opioid overdoses related to fentanyl.1

While recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a first annual decrease in opioid-related deaths since 2018 in the U.S., fentanyl poisonings are still on the rise and over 100,000 lives were still lost to preventable opioid overdose death in 2023.2

“Combating the opioid crisis takes a holistic approach across sectors, and Emergent is committed to raise awareness, increase access and availability of over-the-counter NARCAN® Nasal Spray making it possible for anyone to save a life,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products head at Emergent. “National Naloxone Awareness Day commemorates Victoria Siegel’s tragic death from accidental overdose on June 6, 2015, as well as all lives lost from overdose, while heightening awareness and expanding access to life-saving naloxone, the standard of care for opioid overdose reversal.”

NARCAN® Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first-ever U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. In addition to expanding the availability through OTC measures, Emergent works to increase awareness through a multi-pronged, extensive approach that includes educational tools, resources, and public education efforts like the Ready to Rescue campaign.

As a part of the National Naloxone Awareness Day efforts, Emergent met with the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) this week to strategize on new and improved ways Emergent can collaborate across industries to improve the lives of Americans. Congruent to these efforts, Emergent supports the White House Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose, a nationwide call-to-action to increase training on and access to life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications.

Since the prescription launch of NARCAN® Nasal Spray in 2016, approximately 64 million doses have been distributed across the U.S. and Canada. In 2023, Emergent delivered approximately 11 million cartons (approximately 22 million doses), and remains committed to ensuring broad access, awareness and strong supply to meet expected growing demand in 2024 to support distribution efforts across the country.

Williams added, “In addition to working with critical public interest groups and broadening consumer access in the OTC retail setting, Emergent is also engaging with partners who are aligned with our mission to expand access, awareness and availability of NARCAN® Nasal Spray to educate and reach businesses and employers. All of the critical work we do each and every day, as well as the survey data we have collected, helps us understand and respond to the opioid epidemic as it continues to evolve.”

About the Survey

On behalf of Emergent, Bryter Global surveyed a representative sample of 2,010 Americans (adults 18+) and found that awareness of naloxone’s ability to reverse a fentanyl overdose is relatively high (72 percent). However, more than half of the respondents did not think that naloxone nasal spray availability is very relevant to them, highlighting a gap in awareness of the life-saving product.

Younger generations aged 18-34 and those with lower levels of education (up to high school) were less likely to be aware naloxone can reverse the effects of fentanyl, putting these already vulnerable populations at further risk. These results emphasize the need for continued education to increase public understanding of naloxone’s role in preventing fentanyl-related deaths.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

To learn more about this life-saving medicine and access resources, education and advocacy tools, visit NARCAN.com.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

1 Bryter Inc. interviewed 2,010 American adults online between May 10 and May 12, 2024. The survey was designed representative of the American adult (18+) population by age, gender, region and household income. Data on file.

2 Statement from CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deb Houry on 2023 Overdose Death Data. CDC Newsroom. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2024/s-overdose-data.html. Accessed on May 21, 2024.

