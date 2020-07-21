Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to be Added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has indicated that the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400® index, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, July 24. The company will be classified under S&P’s Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.

“The addition of Emergent to the S&P MidCap 400 is an important milestone as we continue on our growth trajectory,” said Richard S. Lindahl, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Emergent BioSolutions. “This move reflects our strong progress as a global life sciences company committed to addressing public health threats, and our efforts to maximize shareholder value by growing revenues and prudently reinvesting in our business.”

The S&P MidCap 400® provides investors with a benchmark for mid-sized companies. The index, which is distinct from the large-cap S&P 500®, measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements related to our continued growth trajectory, maximizing shareholder value, growing revenues and prudently reinvesting in our business are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of global economic conditions and public health crises and epidemics, such as the impact from the global pandemic that arose from the novel strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causing COVID-19 disease; availability of U.S. government funding for procurement for our products; our ability to perform under our contracts; our ability to secure follow-on procurement contracts to replace procurement contracts that have expired or will be expiring; our ability and the ability of our collaborators to enforce patents related to NARCAN Nasal Spray; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals or authorizations for our product candidates and the timing of such regulatory matters; the safety and effectiveness of the current COVID-19 product candidates we are working on; the success of our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

