Reports Q4 2022 total revenues of $331M resulting in FY 2022 total revenues of $1,121M, in line with prior guidance

Reports Q4 2022 net loss of $88M and FY 2022 net loss of $224M

Reports Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $34M and FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $26M, in line with prior guidance

Reports Q4 2022 adjusted gross margin of 48% and FY 2022 adjusted gross margin of 41%

For FY 2023, expects continued stability of revenues and further improvements in operations and normalizing of cost structure leading to guidance of total revenues of $1,150M, adjusted EBITDA of $100M, and adjusted gross margin of 43%, all at the midpoint

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our 2022 performance reflects the transition the company is undergoing and, together with our 2023 forecast, stands as a baseline from which we will grow post-pandemic,” said Robert G. Kramer, president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions. “Moving forward, our strategy will continue to put patients and customers first and support governments and their public health preparedness and response capabilities while returning Emergent to sustainable long-term growth and profitability.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Total Revenues $330.7 $723.2 (54)% Net Income (Loss) $(88.0) $189.3 * Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $(1.76) $3.50 * Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (2) $(15.1) $243.4 * Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (2) per Diluted Share $(0.31) $4.50 * Adjusted EBITDA (2) $34.2 $191.5 (82)% Gross Margin % 32% 67% NM Adjusted Gross Margin % (2) 48% 67% NM * % change is greater than +/- 100% NM – Not Meaningful

Full Year 2022 vs. Full Year 2021

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Full Year 2021 % Change Total Revenues $1,120.9 $1,792.7 (37)% Net Income (Loss) $(223.8) $230.9 * Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $(4.47) $4.27 * Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (2) $(111.9) $325.7 * Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (2) per Diluted Share $(2.23) $6.02 * Adjusted EBITDA (2) $26.1 $517.6 (95)% Gross Margin % 36% 54% NM Adjusted Gross Margin % (2) 41% 55% NM * % change is greater than +/- 100% NM – Not Meaningful

SELECT Q4 2022 AND OTHER RECENT BUSINESS UPDATES

Announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance and priority review of supplemental New Drug Application for NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 4 mg as an over-the-counter (OTC) emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose

Announced unanimous vote by the FDA Nonprescription Drugs and Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committees in favor of NARCAN® Nasal Spray for OTC use

Announced agreement to sell travel health business to Bavarian Nordic for up to $380.0 million

Awarded a five-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity procurement contract to supply RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit) to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) valued at up to $379.6 million

Announced a research award by the DoD Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs to evaluate efficacy of the Company’s single-dose chikungunya virus virus-like particle vaccine candidate in a post-approval field efficacy study in areas with active chikungunya virus transmission

Announced organization changes as part of sharpened strategic focus comprising the formation of a newly created Science and Development function and the elimination of 132 positions with an anticipated annualized savings of over $60.0 million when fully implemented

Q4 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (1)

Revenues

($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Product sales, net (3): • Anthrax vaccines $50.9 $137.7 (63)% • ACAM2000® $— $125.8 (100)% • Nasal naloxone products $91.1 $120.6 (24)% • TEMBEXA® $117.6 $— NM • Other (4) $46.1 $50.2 (8)% Total product sales, net $305.7 $434.3 (30)% Contract development and manufacturing (CDMO): • Services $17.7 $51.2 (65)% • Leases $0.2 $167.1 (100)% Total CDMO $17.9 $218.3 (92)% Contracts and grants $7.1 $70.6 (90)% Total revenues $330.7 $723.2 (54)% NM – Not Meaningful

Product Sales, net

Anthrax vaccines

For Q4 2022, revenues from anthrax vaccines decreased $86.8 million as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease was largely driven by a decrease in deliveries of AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) to the U.S. government (USG), specifically the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

ACAM2000

For Q4 2022, revenues from ACAM2000® (Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) decreased $125.8 million to $0.0 as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease was driven by the timing of deliveries to the USG.

Nasal naloxone products

For Q4 2022, revenues from nasal naloxone products decreased $29.5 million as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in commercial retail sales and a decrease in the price per unit following the launch of a generic version of NARCAN Nasal Spray 4mg in December 2021, partially offset by an increase in U.S. public interest and Canadian sales.

TEMBEXA

TEMBEXA® (brincidofovir) sales, following the Company’s September 2022 acquisition of worldwide rights to TEMBEXA®, contributed $117.6 million in revenues for Q4 2022.

Other (4)

For Q4 2022, revenues from other product sales decreased $4.1 million as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales of two of the Company’s Government/Medical Countermeasure (MCM) products: i) BAT® [Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) – (Equine)], driven by timing of deliveries to the SNS and to international customers; and, ii) VIGIV [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)], driven by timing of deliveries to the SNS and international customers. These were partially offset by an increase in sales of Vivotif® (Typhoid Vaccine Live Oral Ty21a) and Anthrasil® [Anthrax Immune Globulin Intravenous (human)].

CDMO

CDMO Services

For Q4 2022, revenues from contract development and manufacturing services decreased $33.5 million as compared with Q4 2021. This decrease was largely due to no revenues in the quarter from the AstraZeneca and Janssen contracts both of which contributed combined revenues of $31.8 million in Q4 2021. Specifically, there was a cessation of manufacturing activities under the AstraZeneca contract at the Company’s Bayview facility in 2021, and a pause and eventual cessation of manufacturing activities under the Janssen contract initiated in Q1 2022. The decrease also reflects reduced production at the Camden facility in the quarter driven by additional investments in strengthening quality and compliance that restricted the Company’s ability to optimally utilize the existing capacity at the site. These declines in revenues were partially offset by an increase in services revenues earned at the Company’s Winnipeg facility.

CDMO Leases

For Q4 2022, revenues from contract development and manufacturing leases decreased $166.9 million as compared with Q4 2021. This decrease was largely due to no revenues in the quarter from the lease components of the contracts with the Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (“CIADM”) and Janssen, which contributed a combined $167.1 million in revenues in Q4 2021.

Contracts and Grants

For Q4 2022, revenues from contracts and grants decreased $63.5 million as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease was a result of $59.7 million being recognized in Q4 2021, primarily deferred revenue, which was lower in Q4 2022 as a result of the termination of the base CIADM contract coupled with decreases in third party development activities.

Operating Expenses

($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Cost of product sales $167.3 $145.0 15% Cost of CDMO $52.1 $67.9 (23)% Research and development $57.6 $83.0 (31)% Selling, general and administrative $94.2 $94.2 —% Goodwill impairment $6.7 $41.7 (84)% Amortization of intangible assets $17.9 $14.0 28% Total operating expenses $395.8 $445.8 (11)%

Cost of Product Sales

For Q4 2022, cost of product sales increased $22.3 million as compared with Q4 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in product sales for TEMBEXA and inventory write offs related to AV7909, partially offset by decreases in product sales for ACAM2000 and generic and branded nasal naloxone products.

Cost of CDMO

For Q4 2022, cost of CDMO decreased $15.8 million as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease is primarily due to reduced production activities across the Company’s CDMO network in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021. These decreases were partially offset by increased costs at the Company’s Camden facility due to additional investments in quality enhancement and improvement initiatives.

Research and Development (2)

For Q4 2022, research and development expenses decreased $25.4 million as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease is primarily due to the non-cash write-off of $38.0 million associated with a contract asset balance resulting from the 2021 CIADM contract termination, partially offset by an increase in costs associated with the Company’s Phase 3 R&D efforts in chikungunya. Net of contracts and grants revenue, which consists primarily of reimbursements against development investments, adjusted research and development expenses were $50.5 million for Q4 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative

For Q4 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses were consistent with Q4 2021.

Goodwill Impairment

During Q4 2022, as part of its annual goodwill impairment testing, the Company recognized a $6.7 million impairment charge to goodwill in the CDMO Services reporting unit reducing the reporting unit’s goodwill balance to zero as of December 31, 2022.

Capital Expenditures

($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Gross capital expenditures $23.6 $46.7 (49)% Less: capital expenditures reimbursed $2.5 $60.5 (96)% Net capital expenditures $21.1 $(13.8) * Gross capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 7% 6% 100 bps Net capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 6% (2)% 800 bps * % change is greater than +/- 100%

For Q4 2022, gross capital expenditures decreased largely due to lower spending associated with the expansion project at the Company’s Rockville facility, which was completed in 2021.

Segment Information

During Q1 2022, the Company began assessing its operating performance by focusing on two reportable segments: 1) a products segment (Products) consisting of the MCM and Commercial products and 2) a services segment (Services) consisting of CDMO business services. The Company evaluates the performance of these segments based on revenue and adjusted gross margin. Segment revenue includes external customer sales but does not include inter-segment services. The Company does not allocate contracts and grants, R&D, SG&A, amortization of intangible assets, interest and other income (expense) or taxes to its evaluation of the performance of these segments.

($ in millions) Products Services Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $305.7 $434.3 (30)% $17.9 $218.3 (92)% Cost of sales $167.3 $145.0 15% $52.1 $67.9 (23)% Less: Changes in fair value of contingent consideration $0.2 $0.3 (33)% $— $— NM Less: Inventory step-up provision $51.4 $— NM $— $— NM Adjusted cost of sales ** $115.7 $144.7 (20)% $52.1 $67.9 (23)% Gross margin *** $138.4 $289.3 (52)% $(34.2) $150.4 * Gross margin % *** 45% 67% NM (191)% 69% NM Adjusted gross margin **** $190.0 $289.6 (34)% $(34.2) $150.4 * Adjusted gross margin % **** 62% 67% NM (191)% 69% NM * % change is greater than +/- 100% ** Adjusted cost of sales, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as cost of sales less changes in fair value of contingent consideration and inventory step-up provision, both of which are non-cash items. *** Gross margin is calculated as revenues less cost of sales. Gross margin % is calculated as gross margin divided by revenues. **** Adjusted gross margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as revenues less Adjusted cost of sales. Adjusted gross margin %, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as Adjusted gross margin divided by revenues. NM – Not Meaningful

For Q4 2022, Product gross margin and Product adjusted gross margin decreased $150.9 million and $99.6 million, respectively, as compared with Q4 2021. The decrease in Product gross margin and Product adjusted gross margin was primarily due to decreased sales volumes and inventory write-offs combined with a less favorable mix weighted more heavily to lower margin products.

For Q4 2022, Services gross margin and Services adjusted gross margin each decreased $184.6 million, as compared with Q4 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the decline in revenue at the Company’s Bayview facility as a result of the completion of the Company’s arrangement with BARDA, the cessation of manufacturing activities related to the AstraZeneca and Janssen contracts, and the decrease in margins at the Company’s Camden facility due to additional investments in quality enhancement and improvement initiatives, including an increase in professional services costs.

SELECT FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Revenues

($ in millions) Full Year 2022 Full Year 2021 % Change Product sales, net (3): • Nasal naloxone products $373.7 $434.3 (14)% • ACAM2000® $63.4 $206.5 (69)% • Anthrax vaccines $274.3 $259.8 6% • TEMBEXA® $117.6 $— NM • Other (4) $137.2 $123.3 11% Total product sales, net $966.2 $1,023.9 (6)% CDMO: • Services $108.4 $334.9 (68)% • Leases $4.9 $299.7 (98)% Total CDMO $113.3 $634.6 (82)% Contracts and grants $41.4 $134.2 (69)% Total revenues $1,120.9 $1,792.7 (37)% NM – Not Meaningful

Operating Expenses

($ in millions) Full Year 2022 Full Year 2021 % Change Cost of product sales $424.1 $382.0 11% Cost of CDMO $269.6 $375.5 (28)% Research and development $193.0 $234.0 (18)% Selling, general and administrative $340.3 $348.4 (2)% Goodwill impairment $6.7 $41.7 (84)% Amortization of intangible assets $59.9 $58.5 2% Total operating expenses $1,293.6 $1,440.1 (10)%

Net of contracts and grants revenue, which consists primarily of reimbursements against development investments, adjusted research and development expenses were $151.6 million for full year 2022. (2)

Capital Expenditures

($ in millions) Full Year 2022 Full Year 2021 % Change Gross capital expenditures $115.8 $225.0 (49)% Less: capital expenditures reimbursed $2.5 $84.8 (97)% Net capital expenditures $113.3 $140.2 (19)% Gross capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 10% 13% (300) bps Net capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 10% 8% 200 bps

Segment Information

Full Year 2022 Segment Information

($ in millions) Products Services Year Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $966.2 $1,023.9 (6)% $113.3 $634.6 (82)% Cost of sales $424.1 $382.0 11% $269.6 $375.5 (28)% Less: Changes in fair value of contingent consideration $2.6 $2.9 (10)% $— $— NM Less: Inventory step-up provision $51.4 $— NM $— $— NM Adjusted cost of sales** $370.1 $379.1 (2)% $269.6 $375.5 (28)% Gross margin *** $542.1 $641.9 (16)% $(156.3) $259.1 * Gross margin % *** 56% 63% -700 (138)% 41% NM Adjusted gross margin **** $596.1 $644.8 (8)% $(156.3) $259.1 * Adjusted gross margin % **** 62% 63% -100 (138)% 41% NM * % change is greater than +/- 100% ** Adjusted cost of sales, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as cost of sales less changes in fair value of contingent consideration and inventory step-up provision, both of which are non-cash items. *** Gross margin is calculated as revenues less cost of sales. Gross margin % is calculated as gross margin divided by revenues. **** Adjusted gross margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as revenues less Adjusted cost of sales. Adjusted gross margin %, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as Adjusted gross margin divided by revenues. NM – Not Meaningful

For 2022, Product gross margin and Product adjusted gross margin decreased $99.8 million and $48.7 million, respectively as compared with 2021. The decrease in Product gross margin and Product adjusted gross margin are primarily due to decreased sales volumes and inventory write-offs combined with a less favorable mix weighted more heavily to lower margin products.

For 2022, Services gross margin and Services adjusted gross margin each decreased $415.4 million as compared with 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenue at the Company’s Bayview facility as a result of the completion of the Company’s arrangement with BARDA, the cessation of manufacturing activities related to the AstraZeneca and Janssen contracts, and the decrease in margins at the Company’s Camden facility due to additional investments in quality enhancement and improvement initiatives, including an increase in professional services costs.

2023 FINANCIAL FORECAST

The Company provides the following financial forecast for full year 2023 and Q1 2023, in both instances reflecting management’s expectations based on the most current information available.

Full Year 2023

Beginning in 2023, the Company is revising the categories used in discussing product/service level revenues. The new categories will be as follows:

Anthrax Medical Countermeasures (Anthrax MCM) — comprises potential contributions from AV7909, BioThrax, Anthrasil and raxibacumab

NARCAN — comprises contributions from NARCAN Nasal Spray

Smallpox Medical Countermeasures (Smallpox MCM) — comprises potential contributions from ACAM2000, VIGIV and TEMBEXA

CDMO — comprises service and lease revenues from the contract development and manufacturing business

Other Products — includes potential contributions from BAT, RSDL, Trobigard, Vaxchora and Vivotif

($ in millions) Full Year 2022 Actual Full Year 2023 Forecast Total Revenues $1,120.9 $1,100 – $1,200 Net Loss $(223.8) $(180) – $(130) Adjusted Net Loss (2) $(111.9) $(80) – $(30) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $26.1 $75 – $125 Adjusted Gross Margin % (2) 36% 41% – 44% Product/Service Level Revenue • Anthrax MCM $290.1 $260 – $280 • NARCAN $373.7 $290 – $310 • Smallpox MCM $234.4 $235 – $255 • CDMO $113.3 $115 – $135 • Other Products $137.2 $165 – $185

The full year 2023 financial forecast reflects the following key considerations.

Excludes the potential impact of the sale of the travel health business to Bavarian Nordic first announced on 02/15/2023; the Company will update the full year 2023 forecast to reflect the impact of this transaction once it has closed, which is anticipated in Q2 2023.

Reflects an assumed approval for over-the-counter NARCAN Nasal Spray, subsequent launch by the end of the summer 2023 and continued strong demand in the U.S. public interest (PIP) channel and Canada.

Reflects continued procurement and delivery of the Company’s anthrax, smallpox and other related medical countermeasures (MCM) products to the U.S. and allied governments.

Reflects the continued re-baselining of the CDMO services business overall as well as the impact of reduced production output from the Camden facility.

Q1 2023

The Q1 2023 total revenue forecast reflects management’s expectation for revenues and profitability in 2023 to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

($ in millions) Q1 2023 Forecast Total Revenues $130 – $150

FOOTNOTES

(1) All financial information incorporated within this release is unaudited.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the reconciliation tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely related GAAP financial measures.

(3) Product sales, net are reported net of variable consideration including returns, rebates, wholesaler fees and prompt pay discounts in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

(4) Other can include a combination of sales of any of the following products: BAT, VIGIV, Anthrasil, raxibacumab, RSDL, Trobigard, Vivotif, and Vaxchora.

(5) Other income (expense), net item adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA are related to the expense of the release of an indemnified uncertain tax position, which was recorded to other income (expense), net during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 642.6 $ 576.1 Restricted cash — 0.2 Accounts receivable, net 158.4 274.7 Inventories, net 351.8 350.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57.9 70.3 Total current assets 1,210.7 1,272.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 817.6 800.1 Intangible assets, net 728.8 604.6 Goodwill 218.2 224.9 Other assets 191.3 57.3 Total assets $ 3,166.6 $ 2,959.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 103.5 $ 128.9 Accrued expenses 34.9 51.7 Accrued compensation 88.3 88.7 Debt, current portion 957.3 31.6 Other current liabilities 45.9 72.9 Total current liabilities 1,229.9 373.8 Debt, net of current portion 448.5 809.4 Deferred tax liability 71.8 94.9 Other liabilities 33.4 1,340 Total liabilities $ 1,783.6 $ 1,340.0 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15.0 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200.0 shares authorized, 55.7 and 55.1 shares issued; 50.1 and 51.3 shares outstanding, respectively. 0.1 0.1 Treasury stock, at cost, 5.6 and 3.8 common shares, respectively (227.7 ) (152.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 873.5 829.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 3.1 (16.1 ) Retained earnings 734.0 957.8 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,383.0 $ 1,619.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,166.6 $ 2,959.0





Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 305.7 $ 434.3 CDMO: Services 17.7 51.2 Leases 0.2 167.1 Total CDMO 17.9 218.3 Contracts and grants 7.1 70.6 Total revenues 330.7 723.2 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 167.3 145.0 Cost of CDMO 52.1 67.9 Research and development 57.6 83.0 Selling, general and administrative 94.2 94.2 Goodwill impairment 6.7 41.7 Amortization of intangible assets 17.9 14.0 Total operating expenses 395.8 445.8 Income (loss) from operations (65.1 ) 277.4 Other income (expense): Interest expense (12.8 ) (9.0 ) Other, net 6.7 (0.9 ) Total other income (expense), net (6.1 ) (9.9 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (71.2 ) 267.5 Income tax provision (benefit) (16.8 ) 78.2 Net income (loss) $ (88.0 ) $ 189.3 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.76 ) $ 3.54 Diluted $ (1.76 ) $ 3.50 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 49.9 53.5 Diluted 49.9 54.1





Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 966.2 $ 1,023.9 CDMO: Services 108.4 334.9 Leases 4.9 299.7 Total CDMO 113.3 634.6 Contracts and grants 41.4 134.2 Total revenues 1,120.9 1,792.7 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 424.1 382.0 Cost of CDMO 269.6 375.5 Research and development 193.0 234.0 Selling, general and administrative 340.3 348.4 Goodwill impairment 6.7 41.7 Amortization of intangible assets 59.9 58.5 Total operating expenses 1,293.6 1,440.1 Income (loss) from operations (172.7 ) 352.6 Other income (expense): Interest expense (37.3 ) (34.5 ) Other, net (11.7 ) (3.7 ) Total other income (expense), net (49.0 ) (38.2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (221.7 ) 314.4 Income tax provision 2.1 83.5 Net income (loss) $ (223.8 ) $ 230.9 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (4.47 ) $ 4.32 Diluted $ (4.47 ) $ 4.27 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 50.1 53.5 Diluted 50.1 54.1





Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (223.8 ) $ 230.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 45.1 42.4 Depreciation and amortization 143.3 123.8 Change in fair value of contingent obligations, net 2.6 2.9 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4.1 4.1 Impairments 6.7 41.7 Deferred income taxes (19.0 ) 46.9 Write off of contract asset and liability — (17.2 ) Other 6.4 2.0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 114.7 (48.2 ) Inventories (51.9 ) (44.0 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (19.9 ) 7.7 Accounts payable (14.0 ) (2.5 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (66.7 ) (9.2 ) Accrued compensation 0.1 4.0 Income taxes receivable and payable, net 28.6 (32.4 ) Contract liabilities 9.6 (31.8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (34.1 ) 321.1 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (115.8 ) (225.0 ) Royalty settlement payment (21.8 ) — Asset acquisitions (243.7 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (381.3 ) (225.0 ) Financing Activities Purchases of treasury stock (82.1 ) (106.0 ) Principal payments on convertible senior notes — (10.6 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 598.0 — Principal payments on term loan facility (33.8 ) (25.3 ) Proceeds from stock-based compensation activity 5.0 15.9 Taxes paid for stock-based compensation activity (5.9 ) (13.8 ) Contingent consideration payments — (1.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities: 481.2 (141.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.5 (0.3 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 66.3 (45.2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 576.3 621.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 642.6 $ 576.3 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 33.0 $ 30.4 Cash paid for income taxes $ 6.9 $ 71.6 Supplemental information on non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment unpaid at period end $ 9.4 $ 20.0 Purchase of Treasury Stock unpaid at period end $ — $ 6.6 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 642.6 $ 576.1 Restricted cash — 0.2 Total $ 642.6 $ 576.3





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share(1)

($ in millions, except per share value) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Source Net income (loss) $ (88.0 ) $ 189.3 Adjustments: Non-cash amortization charges 18.8 15.2 Intangible Asset (IA) Amortization, Other Income Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 0.2 0.3 Product COGS Impairments 6.7 41.7 Goodwill impairment/R&D Inventory Step-up provision 51.4 — Product COGS Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.7 0.2 SG&A Tax effect (4.9 ) (3.3 ) Total adjustments: $ 72.9 $ 54.1 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (15.1 ) $ 243.4 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (1.76 ) $ 3.50 Adjustments: Non-cash amortization charges 0.38 0.28 IA)Amortization, Other Income Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — 0.01 Product COGS Impairments 0.13 0.77 Goodwill impairment/R&D Inventory Step-up provision 1.03 — Product COGS Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.01 — SG&A Tax effect (0.10 ) (0.06 ) Total adjustments: $ 1.45 $ 1.00 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.31 ) $ 4.50 Diluted shares used in computing adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share 49.9 54.1

($ in millions, except per share value) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Source Net income (loss) $ (223.8 ) $ 230.9 Adjustments: Non-cash amortization charges 64.0 62.7 IA Amortization,

Other Income Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 2.6 2.9 Product COGS Impairments 6.7 41.7 Goodwill impairment/R&D Inventory Step-up provision 51.4 — Product COGS Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 1.8 0.9 SG&A Tax effect (14.6 ) (13.4 ) Total adjustments: $ 111.9 $ 94.8 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (111.9 ) $ 325.7 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (4.47 ) $ 4.27 Adjustments: Non-cash amortization charges 1.28 1.16 IA Amortization,

Other Income Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 0.05 0.05 Product COGS Impairments 0.13 0.77 Goodwill impairment/R&D Inventory Step-up provision 1.03 — Product COGS Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.04 0.02 SG&A Tax effect (0.29 ) (0.25 ) Total adjustments: $ 2.24 $ 1.75 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ (2.23 ) $ 6.02 Diluted shares used in computing adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share 50.1 54.1

($ in millions) 2023 Full Year Forecast Source Net loss $(180) – $(130) Adjustments: Non-cash amortization charges 75 IA Amortization,

Other Income Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 2 COGS Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 31 SG&A Inventory Step-up provision 6 Product COGS Disposal cost 10 Tax effect (24) Total adjustments: $100 Adjusted net loss $(80) – $(30)





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

($ in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $(88.0) $189.3 Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 35.6 29.3 Income taxes 16.8 (78.2) Total interest expense, net 10.8 8.9 Impairments 6.7 41.7 Inventory Step-up provision 51.4 — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 0.2 0.3 Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.7 0.2 Total adjustments $122.2 $2.2 Adjusted EBITDA $34.2 $191.5

($ in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $(223.8) $230.9 Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 143.3 123.8 Income taxes 2.1 83.5 Total interest expense, net 34.0 33.9 Impairments 6.7 41.7 Inventory Step-up provision 51.4 — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 2.6 2.9 Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 1.8 0.9 Other income (expense), net item (5) 8.0 — Total adjustments $249.9 $286.7 Adjusted EBITDA $26.1 $517.6

($ in millions) 2023 Full Year Forecast Net loss $(180) – $(130) Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 156 Income Taxes (23) Total interest expense, net 73 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 2 Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 31 Inventory Step-up provision 6 Disposal Cost 10 Total adjustments $255 Adjusted EBITDA $75 – $125





Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Adjusted Revenues, Cost of Sales to Adjusted Cost of Sales, and Gross Margin and Gross Margin % to Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin % (1)

($ in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $330.7 $723.2 Contract and grants revenues $(7.1) $(70.6) Adjusted revenues $323.6 $652.6 Cost of product sales $167.3 $145.0 Cost of contract development and manufacturing $52.1 $67.9 Cost of product sales and cost of contract development and manufacturing services (“COGS”) $219.4 $212.9 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration $(0.2) $(0.3) Inventory step-up provision $(51.4) $— Adjusted COGS $167.8 $212.6 Gross margin (adjusted revenues minus COGS) $104.2 $439.7 Gross margin % (gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 32% 67% Adjusted gross margin (adjusted revenues minus adjusted COGS) $155.8 $440.0 Adjusted gross margin % (adjusted gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 48% 67%

($ in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $1,120.9 $1,792.7 Contract and grants revenues $(41.4) $(134.2) Adjusted revenues $1,079.5 $1,658.5 Cost of product sales $424.1 $382.0 Cost of contract development and manufacturing $269.6 $375.5 Cost of product sales and cost of contract development and manufacturing services (“COGS”) $693.7 $757.5 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration $(2.6) $(2.9) Inventory step-up provision $(51.4) $— Adjusted COGS $639.7 $754.6 Gross margin (adjusted revenues minus COGS) $385.8 $901.0 Gross margin % (gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 36% 54% Adjusted gross margin (adjusted revenues minus adjusted COGS) $439.8 $903.9 Adjusted gross margin % (adjusted gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 41% 55%





Reconciliation of Research and Development Expenses and Adjusted Research and Development Expenses (1)

($ in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Research and development expenses $57.6 $83.0 Adjustments: Contracts and grants revenue $(7.1) $(70.6) Adjusted research and development expenses $50.5 $12.4 Adjusted Revenue (Total Revenue less Contracts and Grants Revenue) 323.6 $652.6 Adjusted R&D as % of Adjusted Revenue 16% 2%