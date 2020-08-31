Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Emergent BioSolutions Teams Up with Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and MAPDA to Highlight Importance of Overdose Reversal Medicines on International Overdose Awareness Day

Emergent BioSolutions Teams Up with Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and MAPDA to Highlight Importance of Overdose Reversal Medicines on International Overdose Awareness Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

–  Organizations Join Together to Raise Awareness of Overdose Reversal Medicines During August 31st Games

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it is teaming up with the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse (MAPDA) to highlight the importance of potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medicines on International Overdose Awareness Day 2020. International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on August 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths. Emergent, in collaboration with these teams and MAPDA, will address the importance of accessing overdose reversal medicines through special announcements, videos, and stadium presentations.

“Emergent is committed to doing everything we can to increase awareness, access, and availability of potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medicines,” said Doug White, SVP and devices business unit head at Emergent BioSolutions. “We are proud to team up with the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and MAPDA on International Overdose Awareness Day to highlight the important role that overdose reversal medicines play in preparing individuals and families in the event of an accidental opioid overdose. Everyone can take a stand and take action by talking to their doctor or pharmacists about having immediate access to overdose reversal medicines.”

“By increasing awareness about the importance of having immediate access to overdose reversal medicines, we may empower individuals to be prepared in the event of an opioid overdose emergency,” said Mary Bono, former U.S. Congresswoman and chairman and CEO of MAPDA. “MAPDA is honored to stand alongside Emergent, the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies, to help more individuals know about and access potentially lifesaving medicines to treat opioid overdoses.”

For more information, visit: www.cutoutoverdoses.com.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030.

About MAPDA
Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse (MAPDA) is a nonprofit consumer organization started by three mothers who lost children to prescription drug overdoses. The organization aims to prevent prescription drug abuse before it starts and support individuals in recovery. Mary Bono, a well-known political speaker and consumer advocate, now heads up the organization headquartered in the Washington DC suburbs. Learn more at MAPDA.net.

Media Contact:
Miko B. Neri
Senior Director, Global Communications & Public Affairs
240-631-3392
[email protected] 

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
[email protected]  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.