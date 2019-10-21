Breaking News
Emergent BioSolutions to Host 2019 Analyst & Investor Day

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that the company will host an analyst and investor day on November 21, 2019 in New York City. This event, which is designed for sellside research analysts and institutional investors, will begin at 8:00 AM EST and end at 2:00 PM EST.

Institutional and analyst attendees who choose to participate onsite must register, as space is limited. To register for onsite participation at the event or for more information, please contact Robert Burrows, IRO for Emergent BioSolutions at [email protected] or (240) 631-3280.

Event Agenda

Emergent’s senior management will provide a detailed overview of the company’s 2020-2024 Growth Strategy. Presenters include President and CEO, Robert G. Kramer; EVP, Business Operations, Adam Havey; EVP Corporate Development and General Counsel, Atul Saran; EVP and CFO, Richard Lindahl; and the heads of Emergent’s four business units.

Lunch will be provided following the completion of the formal portion of the event.

Webcast Information

A live audio-only webcast of the formal portion of the event as well as presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations homepage of the company’s website at https://investors.emergentbiosolutions.com/. The audio and accompanying presentations will be archived on the company’s website after completion of the event.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
[email protected]

