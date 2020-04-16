Emergent BioSolutions to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on April 30, 2020

Breaking News
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2020, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2020, and financial outlook for full year 2020.

This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Live Teleconference Information:
Dial in number: (855) 766-6521
International dial in number: (262) 912-6157
Conference ID: 3784302
 
Live Webcast Information:
Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/juw3z8b3 for the live webcast feed.

A replay of the call can be accessed on Emergent’s website emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Miko B. Neri
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
240-631-3392
[email protected]

 

