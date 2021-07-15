Emergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on July 29, 2021

Breaking News
GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2021, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2021, and financial outlook for full year 2021.

This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Teleconference Information:
Dial in number – toll-free: (855) 766-6521
Dial in number – toll: (262) 912-6157
Conference ID: 1089625

Webcast Information:
Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yzfzc7j7 for the live webcast.

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Director, Media Relations
[email protected]

