Emerging Market Leaders: E-Commerce in Africa – Blockchain/Mobile – Cannabis – Beverages

Wall Street Reporter Exclusive Interviews with CEO’s of: JMIA, HIPH, PHUN, MDCL

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has recently published interviews with CEO’s of some of today’s most talked about, trending stocks, including recent hot IPO’s These interviews are available in audio and video at www.WallStreetReporter.com

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Interview with Co-CEO Sacha Poignonnec.

Jumia is one of the hottest IPO’s of 2019. In this exclusive interview, Sacha discusses the company’s e-commerce business on the African continent. Jumia’s platform offers products and services to consumers in 14 African countries, and has over 4 million customers. Sacha explains the opportunities and challenges in Africa, Jumia’s competitive edge in logistics and payments, and shares his vision for future growth.

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for paid subscribers at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/05/jumia-technologies-ag-nyse-jmia-africas-amazon-paypal-priceline-rolled-into-one/

American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) interview with CEO, Ryan Fishoff

In recent news, HIPH announced the successful development of a CBD infused beer using its proprietary Hydro Nano formulation, in partnership with Hanlon’s Brewery, to be marketed in the United Kingdom. The company also recently announced it will be returning 30 million common shares to treasury, reducing the issued and outstanding share count.

In this exclusive interview, Ryan discusses his company’s expanding portfolio of CBD-infused consumer brands, which includes topicals, and the LALPINA CBD beverage line. Ryan explains the unique market advantages of LALPINA utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology, which helps maximize CBD bioavailability, accelerating its delivery to the body’s cells and tissues.

Topics discussed include: Product innovation strategy, leveraging celebrity tie-ins to build brand awareness, recent acquisition of CBD topical and balm brand “plant + body essentials”, M&A strategy, and more.

FREE public access to the complete 32 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/04/american-premium-water-corp-otc-hiph-building-cbd-infused-consumer-brands/

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Interview with Randall Crowder, COO and co-founder.

In this exclusive interview, Randall explains how Phunware is leveraging it’s established mobile applications business, which “touches 1 billion mobile devices worldwide” and relationships with major brands to create “a new paradigm” with its new PhunCoin blockchain/crypto-currency initiative.

Randall explains the opportunity for PhunCoin as a consumer rewards eco-system, which brings consumers and brands together, and dis-intermediates data collectors like Facebook.

FREE public access to the complete 58 minute interview with Randall Crowder is available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/05/phunware-inc-nasdaq-phun-leveraging-mobile-devices-blockchain-for-new-marketing-paradigm/

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) CEO Interview with Andy Williams.

In this exclusive interview, Andy provides an update on the MedPharm Holdings, LLC and Medicine Man Denver acquisitions which are expected to result in $40 million + revenue run rate for the combined company. Additional topics discussed include:

– What’s driving MDCL’s record revenue and earnings growth (2018 $9,442,555 revenues (+ 168% over 2017). Income of $2,170,341 vs. net loss of $5,235,950 in 2017.)

– Impact of newly passed Colorado legislation which now allows public company ownership of Marijuana licenses (how this opens up M&A opportunities).

– Discussion of MedPharm Holdings LLC, early stage research & development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals targeting dementia & Alzheimers.

– M&A growth strategy for Colorado and national

– And more!

FREE public access to the complete 28 minute interview with Randall Crowder is available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/05/medicine-man-technologies-otc-mdcl-on-track-for-40-million-cannabis-business/

ABOUT:

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

Wall Street Reporter’s exclusive CEO Interviews help investors gain insights into companies at key inflection points, undergoing positive material change, and growth, which can create significant shareholder value within 3-6 months.

Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide.

