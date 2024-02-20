Healwell’s Healthcare AI Getting Attention from the Right Sources

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Those of us who write, edit, and publish The Emerging Markets Report have come to share a world view when it comes to better company stories. For us, there is often an algorithm of success. Not a definitive one that offers guarantees or plays crystal ball, but indeed one that we think helps us identify possible better outcomes.

And it’s simple. We like companies positioned in hot markets, with proven leadership and novel or proprietary technology, and revenue.

Collectively, these items suggest a greater probability for success.

But there is one other item that we are accepting is indicative of better stories, that we are adding to the EMR Outlook (more to come on that including an entry for non-toxic financing.)

The latest addition is independent and informed outside voices complementing or praising the Company’s product or technology.

We call it “The Expert’s View”. It’s a person or persons far more informed than we are on the specific subject matter and who has NOTHING to gain with their praise or adulation.

O.K. back to the story.

Over the years we have written ad nauseum about healthcare issues, knowing that the aging population in the country created an abundant need for innovation and profits in the sector. And over the past few years the advent of Artificial Intelligence has commanded our attention and led us to seek stories entrenched in the nexus of the aforementioned.

Well, here you go, an outstanding AI Healthcare company and this one has the right people talking about it.

HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company’s road map.

And for those of you too lazy to click that link in ‘revenue’ we gift-wrapped above, the Company achieved revenue of $2.8 million from continuing operations in Q3-2023.

Just in Q3.

Got your attention?

You’re not alone.

Over the past few months Healwell has received praise and high praise from better voices in their industry, the aforementioned “Expert’s View” in our term of art.

A very recent release, one on the heels of some pretty good news for the Company’s future both financially and operationally, including truly significant M&A activity, lays it all out:

HEALWELL AI’s Pentavere Referenced by Several Leading Global Organizations for its Strength in Artificial Intelligence for Preventative Care

—– Source link.

An excerpt:

“In a recent report focused on AI in Health(1), The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) referenced the work of two scientific researchers(2) who leveraged Pentavere’s technology to draw conclusions that AI can help health professionals provide more time to care and improve quality of outcomes.”

Look, you can go to a financial message board where a guy with ten shares yays or nays the stock while watching a split screen with his nightly Fortnite game.

Or we can turn our attention to the accolades of those who know the industry better and with no horse in the race.

Ultimately, it’s not just about what’s being said as it is who’s doing the talking.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79

https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $200,000 by Healwell AI, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

(1) https://www.oecd.org/health/AI-in-health-huge-potential-huge-risks.pdf

(2) Vender, R. and C. Lynde (2023), “AI-Powered Patient Identification to Optimse Care”, https://pentavere.ai/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CDA-Poster_AI-Powered-Patient-Identification-to-Optimise-Care.pdf

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave STE 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/