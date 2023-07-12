An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a previous edition of the Emerging Markets Report we brought to your proverbial attention a Company cutting a path in the burgeoning, explosive, vastly diverse Artificial Intelligence industry.

Today, we give you thirty-seven thousand reasons to keep watching for that moment of powerful inertia, of seminal movement… of triumph born anew.

And we are definitely not there yet.

But see a recent release from Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0), a leading, computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI & privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and business alike, speaks more than a little to the magnitude of a moment.

“Anonymous Intelligence Company Announces Beta Launch Date of Turminal.ai, Mobile Alpha, New Website and over 37,000 Signups to Waitlist”

While the tech behind Turminal.ai is the potential big deal here, what’s caught our eye is that 37,000 sign-up number. When we published the last Emerging Markets Report on Anonymous Intelligence Company mid-June, that number was 17,000 on the waitlist.

Now, it’s more than doubled. For a beta test. From a start-up.

See where we’re going?

And this interest should really not be that much of a surprise when much of Turminal.ai’s business model is at the enthralling intersection of privacy and AI, all mixed with a fair portion of ChatGPT.

Look, it’s not the same as a company posting three straight quarters of quarter over quarter revenue gains (ultimate revenue is an important metric) and this isn’t some blockbuster deal with a Fortune 500 company whose products are on the shelves at Best Buy.

But it’s something to watch. A reason to stay tuned. An indication of interest.

Growing interest at that. In a massive, rapidly changing industry that often rewards innovation in real time.

And we should hardly ignore in the moment that the quickly arriving beta launch can be, especially with 37,000 souls awaiting the roll-out. The Company will find out quite a bit about itself in those moments.

For us, all of this screams ‘Stay tuned!’ with such near-term catalysts to win or lose the binary proposition of an important period in the months ahead.

We will be right there with 37,000+ other interested parties waiting to see what’s next and what it means for this highly novel company.

