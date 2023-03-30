An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, we reported that GoLogiq, Inc. (“GoLogiq”) (OTC: GOLQ), a global provider of mobile fintech solutions for digital transformation and consumer data analytics, teamed up with GammaRey, a privately-held fintech ecosystem for the New World Digital Economy, in a merger valued at $320 million based on per share pricing of $3.00, and that the company was moving fast and already focusing on what is next.

Well, we will tell you what is next: A proposed agreement to acquire the Institutional Investment Advisory Firm, CPG Research & Advisory in a $15 million merger.

Here is what CPG Research & Advisory would bring to GoLogiq if there is a successful merger:

30 years of investment research and advisory experience for major institutions.

Advising on over $8 billion in client portfolios.

Well-established global client base of sovereign funds, family offices and government institutions.

Advanced research and advice capabilities powered by sophisticated research technology that is complementary to GoLogiq’s expanding Fintech platform.

CPG Research & Advisory provides investment advisory services while offering comprehensive customized solutions to a broad range of institutional investors, including superannuation funds, insurers, local authorities, government agencies, universities, foundations, not-for-profit organizations, and firms that service the wealth management sector. CPG is headquartered in Sydney but services clients across Australia as well as in Bahrain and New Zealand.

According to Brent Suen, interim CEO of GoLogiq, this merger with CPG represents the company’s first entrance into research advisory and asset consulting for large institutional investors. CPG has a growing international presence and advanced research technology that will level up GoLogiq’s comprehensive Fintech products and services, he said.

CPG CEO, Andrew Vallner, sees just as much potential with this merger stating, “As part of a global-oriented public company, we see greater opportunities to accelerate our growth and attract a larger client base of major institutions across the Middle East, New Zealand and Australia, as well as enter new markets in S.E. Asia and North America.” He added, “In addition to more favorable access to growth capital, we believe the prestige and transparency of a U.S. publicly traded company will open doors and provide a competitive advantage, as well as help us attract top talent from our industry.”

The terms of the proposed agreement will grant GoLogiq 51% of CPG in an all-stock transaction. GoLogiq would issue common shares to CPG shareholders valued at $15 million. Although a definitive agreement has yet to be signed, both parties anticipate the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2023.

This upcoming possible merger with CPG along with the previously reported $30 million merger agreement with Nest Egg and $320 million merger with GammaRey has proved that GoLogiq is committed to seeking opportunities to expand its business, operations and potential value.

About GoLogiq, Inc.:

GoLogiq, Inc. provides mobile solutions for digital transformation and financial inclusion in Southeast Asia and emerging markets. Its software platforms include CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small business; AtozGo, a hyper-local app-based delivery system for ordering and fulfillment needs of residential and office towers; and AtozPay, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment, and microfinance in Indonesia.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing decades of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79

https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $75,000 and 300,000 restricted common stock shares by GoLogiq, Inc. and has been paid an additional $25,000 by Lynette Hannahs on behalf of GoLogiq, Inc. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

