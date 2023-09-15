Global Water as a Fuel market is expected to approach US$ 10.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 19%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water as a Fuel Market was valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 19% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The term “water as a fuel” usually refers to the idea of using water as a source of hydrogen, which can then be utilized as a clean and sustainable fuel. Through a process known as electrolysis, water molecules (H2O) are separated into hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2) gases. When burned or used in fuel cells, the generated hydrogen gas can be used as a fuel for a variety of purposes such as power production, transportation, and industrial activities, with the sole byproduct being water vapor.

When used as fuel, hydrogen created from water is a clean energy transporter that emits no greenhouse gases or air pollution. It has the potential to help cut carbon emissions and alleviate climate change. Continuous research and technology breakthroughs in electrolysis and hydrogen production technologies have made producing hydrogen from water more efficient and cost-effective. The potential for hydrogen to play a large role in the transition to a clean and sustainable energy future, on the other hand, is fueling continuous interest and investment in this subject.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global water as a fuel market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including fuel type, technology, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global water as a fuel market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global water as a fuel market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-water-as-a-fuel-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global water as a fuel market growth include Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, AFC Energy Plc, Hydrogenics Corporation, Heliogen, Enapter, ITM Power, and SFC Energy AG, among others.

Global Water as a Fuel Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of fuel type, in 2022, the hydrogen segment dominated the water fuel market share. It is created using electrolysis, coal combustion, and natural gas steam reforming.

On the basis of technology, the natural gas reforming segment led the market in 2022, owing to increased projects for green and blue hydrogen production.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 10.8 billion Growth Rate 19% Key Market Drivers Increasing investment in hydrogen economy

Rising demand for clean energy source Companies Profiled Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, AFC Energy Plc, Hydrogenics Corporation, Heliogen, Enapter, ITM Power, and SFC Energy AG

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-water-as-a-fuel-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global water as a fuel market include,

In March 2023, Ballard Power Systems and First Mode announced a purchase order for 30 hydrogen fuel cell modules (3 Megawatts) for diesel-free mining vehicles.

In November 2022, Enel Green Power S.p.A. (EGP), Enel’s worldwide renewables subsidiary, and Australian green energy developer Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) have formed a collaboration to investigate the co-development of the green hydrogen value chain, with an initial focus on Australia and Latin America.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-water-as-a-fuel-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global water as a fuel market based on fuel type, technology, end use and region

Global Water as a Fuel Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Fuel Type Hydrogen Fuel Oxyhydrogen Fuel

Global Water as a Fuel Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Electrolysis Natural Gas Reforming

Global Water as a Fuel Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Transportation Power Generation Material Handling Equipment Others (Aerospace, Aircraft, Industrial, etc.)

Global Water as a Fuel Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Water as a Fuel Market US Canada Latin America Water as a Fuel Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Water as a Fuel Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Water as a Fuel Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Water as a Fuel Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Water as a Fuel Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-water-as-a-fuel-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Water as a Fuel Report:

What will be the market value of the global water as a fuel market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global water as a fuel market?

What are the market drivers of the global water as a fuel market?

What are the key trends in the global water as a fuel market?

Which is the leading region in the global water as a fuel market?

What are the major companies operating in the global water as a fuel market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global water as a fuel market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market – Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market – Global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Advanced Biofuels Market – Global advanced biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global advanced biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Green Hydrogen Market – Green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40 % during the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40 % during the forecast period of 2019-2028. Global Clean Technology Market – Global Clean Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Clean Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Electric School Bus Market – Global electric school bus market is estimated to witness a considerable growth rate of around 9% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 22 billion in 2022.

Global electric school bus market is estimated to witness a considerable growth rate of around 9% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 22 billion in 2022. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market – Global electric vehicle market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of 23.5% during the period 2019-2028.

Global electric vehicle market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of 23.5% during the period 2019-2028. Global Electric Bus Market – The surge in e-bus penetration complemented by conducive government policies set to bolster the market.

The surge in e-bus penetration complemented by conducive government policies set to bolster the market. Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market – Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Wind Catchers Market – Global Wind Catchers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245