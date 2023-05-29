[190 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 168.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 323.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are OneWheel, Ryno Motors, E-RIDERZ PTY LTD, Airwheel Holding Limited, Changzhou Smilo Motors Co., Ltd., Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Future Motion Inc., Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd., Inventist, Inc., IPS Electric Unicycle, King Song Intell Co., Ltd., Ninebot Asia Pte Ltd., Segway Inc., SuperRide and Swagtron among others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "One Wheel Electric Scooter Market By Product Type (Electric Unicyle And Electric One Wheel Hoverboard), By Application (Off-Road Activities And Daily Commute), By Sales Channel (Online Sales And Offline Sales), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 168.6 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 323.8 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is One Wheel Electric Scooter? How big is the One Wheel Electric Scooter Industry?

Report Overview:

The global one wheel electric scooter market size was valued at USD 168.6 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 323.8 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.5% between 2023 and 2030.

One-wheel electric scooter is a distinctive and cutting-edge form of personal transportation that provides a fun and effective means of getting around. It has just one wheel that is propelled by an electric motor and moved by the rider’s body movements. The one wheel electric scooter is the best option for navigating through congested urban areas and getting to your destination quickly and easily because of its small size and agile handling. Since it is lightweight and portable, it is simple to transport and store when not in use. It also gives commuters and adventure seekers alike a fun and eco-friendly transportation option, making it a well-liked option.

Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market: Growth Dynamics

The global one wheel electric scooter market is driven by a rapid surge in demand for efficient and environmentally friendly modes of transportation. One-wheel electric scooters are an appealing alternative for commuters and leisure riders alike due to the increase in urbanization and congestion in cities that has created a need for alternative modes of transportation.

These devices now have a variety of features thanks to technological advancements, including longer battery life, increased security, and improved performance. These factors create ample opportunities for the growth of the one wheel electric scooter industry. However, there are still issues like regulations, safety worries, and cost. Manufacturers can innovate and differentiate their products on the market while also reaching out to new demographics and markets. The one wheel electric scooter market is therefore anticipated to experience rapid growth in the upcoming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 168.6 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 323.8 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players OneWheel, Ryno Motors, E-RIDERZ PTY LTD, Airwheel Holding Limited, Changzhou Smilo Motors Co., Ltd., Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Future Motion Inc., Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd., Inventist, Inc., IPS Electric Unicycle, King Song Intell Co., Ltd., Ninebot Asia Pte Ltd., Segway Inc., SuperRide and Swagtron among others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global one wheel electric scooter market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the global one wheel electric scooter market is segmented into electric unicycle and electric one-wheel hoverboards. The electric unicycle segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is because of its unique design and its ability to move. With only one wheel, these gadgets offer a more minimized and lightweight choice for riders, making them simpler to move and store. Additionally, improvements in battery life, safety features, and overall performance have resulted from technological advancements, making them a more appealing option for a wider range of customers. The electric unicycle market is likely to continue growing as more people look for alternative modes of transportation.

Based on application, the global one wheel electric scooter industry is segmented into off-road activities and daily commutes. The off-road segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the global market is segmented into online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. As more consumers seek out the chance to test and buy these devices in person, the one wheel electric scooter market’s offline sales segment is expanding. Due to their accessibility and convenience, online sales have become a common choice, but offline sales provide a more individualized and immersive shopping experience. Customers may want to try before they buy high-end or specialized products, in which case this is especially true. Additionally, offline sales give merchants a chance to promote their goods and raise brand recognition.

The global One Wheel Electric Scooter market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Electric Unicyle

Electric One Wheel Hoverboard

By Application

Off-road Activities

Daily Commute

By Sales Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global One Wheel Electric Scooter market include –

OneWheel

Ryno Motors

E-RIDERZ PTY LTD

Airwheel Holding Limited

Changzhou Smilo Motors Co. Ltd.

Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Future Motion Inc.

Inmotion Technologies Co. Ltd.

Inventist Inc.

IPS Electric Unicycle

King Song Intell Co. Ltd.

Ninebot Asia Pte Ltd.

Segway Inc.

SuperRide and Swagtron

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the One Wheel Electric Scooter market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the One Wheel Electric Scooter market size was valued at around US$ 168.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 323.8 million by 2030.

The growing disposable income and the growing recreational activities are expected to drive one wheel electric scooter market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the electric unicyle segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the offroad segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, offline sales are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for One Wheel Electric Scooter industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the One Wheel Electric Scooter Industry?

What segments does the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the dominating one wheel electric scooter market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially during the forecast period. In North America, the one-wheel electric scooter market is expanding significantly as a result of the rising demand for alternate forms of transportation in urban settings. Consumers now have easier access to these devices thanks to the growth of e-commerce and online shopping, and technological advancements have enhanced their functionality and safety features.

One wheel electric scooters are a common choice for riders who are concerned about the environment because of the movement toward environmentally friendly transportation options. Numerous significant market participants, including emerging brands and well-established ones, are based in North America, which fuels innovation and competition. However, obstacles like rules and safety issues continue to prevent widespread adoption. Overall, changing consumer preferences are fueling the one-wheel electric scooter market’s potential for growth in North America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, Inmoption, a leading one-wheel electric scooter manufacturer, announced the launch of its brand new product The Inmotion V11. This particular model has a 2200W motor, a top speed of 40 km/h, and an all-day driving range of up to 130 km. Advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and LED lighting for better visibility are also included. The V11 is anticipated to revolutionize the market by offering a trifecta of speed, range, and safety features that set it apart from rivals.

In November 2022, Segway-Ninebot, a significant player in the one-wheel electric scooter market, unveiled its newest model, the Segway S-Pod. This particular design is a two-wheeled electric car intended for use in confined areas like campuses and amusement parks. It can go up to 70 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 38 km/h. Additionally, it features a special control system that resembles the technology found in Segway’s original self-balancing scooters and enables users to navigate using natural gestures. The S-Pod showcases the potential of one wheel electric scooter technology beyond conventional use cases, and it represents a significant market development.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a one wheel electric scooter?

Which key factors will influence the one wheel electric scooter market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the one wheel electric scooter market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the one wheel electric scooter market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the one wheel electric scooter market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the one wheel electric scooter market growth?

