The 3D printing dental device market in the USA and Europe is growing rapidly, driven by demand for personalized dental solutions, advancements in technology, and favorable government initiatives. Key players and a robust dental industry infrastructure contribute to market growth

NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global 3D Printing Dental Device Market was around US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 16.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 8.22 Billion in 2033.

Digital dentistry is increasingly popular among dental technicians, doctors, and patients. With the advancement of digital hardware, physicians may now use computers to create dental prostheses such as abutments, implants, crowns, and bridges. The prosthesis can be tailored according to unique requirements, saving time and increasing accuracy with the help of CAD/CAM systems.

The market is projected to see an increased predisposition for this technology, which has acquired appeal in developing dental models such as surgical guides, bridges, crowns, implants, and dentures, given the rate at which it is developing and enhancing dental operations.

The utilisation of 3D printing technology also has the potential to expand dental care accessibility to remote and underserved regions where conventional dental laboratories and services may be restricted.

The deployment of portable and cost-effective 3D printers to various locations can facilitate the on-site fabrication of dental devices, thereby enhancing access to crucial dental care. Using 3D printing technology in dentistry enables expeditious prototyping and iterative design procedures.

The expeditious production of physical prototypes by dental professionals enables prompt evaluation and refinement, thereby accelerating development cycles and decreasing the time-to-market for novel dental devices.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the 3D Printing Dental Devices market.

Top Highlights by FMI’s Analysis:

Products and services are dominant within the global market with a market share of 53.9% in 2022. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of dental conditions and simultaneously, higher adoption of 3D printed products.

Among various materials used for 3D printing, metals are the leading segment holding about 67.9% market share in 2022, owing to their exceptional blend of robustness, longevity, biocompatibility, visual appeal, and production proficiency.

By region, Europe is leading in the global 3D Printing Dental Device market with a 32.0% market share in 2022. It is expected to continue to do so during the forecasted years due to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders.

“Increasing adoption of digital dentistry and cost-effective treatment for dental conditions, are driving the growth of the 3D Printing Dental Device market,” – says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

To advance research and development initiatives, manufacturers are increasingly prioritising collaboration with academic institutions, research organisations, and other research personnel. Manufacturers are implementing comprehensive innovation and marketing strategies to improve product accessibility, visibility, and awareness among healthcare professionals.

On February 22nd, 2022, Renishaw hosted an event highlighting its wide-ranging products in additive manufacturing. The event also showcased the advantages of metal 3D printing in the dental sector. The exhibition took place in Chicago.

Major Players are:

3D Systems

SprintRay

Ackuretta

Asiga

Renishaw

Formlabs Inc. (US)

Sterngold Dental LLC

Desktop Metal

Others

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the 3D Printing Dental Device market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global 3D Printing Dental Device market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Segmentation:

By Component:

3D Printing Systems: SLM Others



By Products and Services:

Removable Partial Dentures

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Dental Implants

By Materials:

Metals Non-Precious Metal Alloys Cobalt-Chromium Alloy Ti-Based Alloys Stainless Steel Precious Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Regulatory Landscape

4.3. Installed Based Scenario

4.4. Reimbursement Outlook

4.5. Total Number of Surgical Procedures

4.6. New Products Launches & Approvals

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. PESTLE Analysis

4.9. Porter’s Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Rise in Healthcare Spending

5.1.3. Global 3D Printing Market Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Technological Advancements

5.2.2. Regulatory Framework

5.2.3. Cost of the Product

5.2.4. Increase in Dental Disorders

5.2.5. Adoption of Product

5.2.6. Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions by Manufacturers

5.2.7. Increased Awareness among People

5.2.8. Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

