Emerson Community Association Wins 2021 Associa Green Award

$2,500 grand prize to fund future green projects in community

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), the largest community management company in North America, is pleased to announce that its managed community, Emerson Community Association, has been awarded the company’s 2021 Associa Green Award.

The annual Associa Green Award recognizes Associa-managed communities that promote environmental stewardship through green-friendly events and related initiatives. Applicant associations are judged in a range of categories, including energy efficiency, green building efficacy, efficient water consumption, use of trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, and education and innovation.

Emerson is a 1,031-unit, townhome and single-family home community located in Laurel, Maryland. It features numerous amenities, including two community pools, tennis courts, pet stations, playground areas, pavilions, a community clubhouse, three parks, and walking paths throughout the neighborhood. Designed as a dedicated “green community,” Emerson encompasses more than 570 acres, with 215 of those designated as permanent open spaces.

The association consistently makes conscientious choices and implements purposeful initiatives to increase its positive environmental footprint. Initiatives include participation in Howard County’s free tree and recycling programs, use of solar panel heating in the community pools, fountains to aerate green spaces and LED lighting in association facilities, among others. In addition, 19 strategically located storm water management ponds provide areas for waterfowl and other wildlife to gather and feed.

Emerson is committed to maintaining environmentally friendly lifestyle and residential maintenance solutions for its homeowners. The association’s Community Code was specifically written to preserve the look and feel of a natural, “green community.” In 2021, the board of directors passed a resolution that established a direct ratio of trees removed versus trees replaced in the community. If a common-area tree is lost, it is required to be replaced in the community or other nearby reforestation area.

The community has created several committees dedicated to enhancing the association’s environment. The Emerson Environment, Emerson Beautification, and Emerson Educates committees, respectively, all present initiatives to the board of directors for approval, and then partner closely with Associa CMC management staff on their implementation. Current projects led by these committees include the repainting of community storm drains and cultivating gardens with native wildflowers for pollinators and butterflies.

Throughout the upcoming year, the association plans to install a tree education path, implement community composting, invite guest speakers from local green initiatives to speak at board meetings, and continue its partnership with Howard Ecoworks on green infrastructure improvements.

“Associa Green is dedicated to recognizing communities that go above and beyond to make a significant environmental impact through green programs, initiatives, and lifestyle solutions that impact both their residents and the earth,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “This year, we are proud to recognize Emerson Community Association as the winners of our 2021 Associa Green Award. Its board members have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to promoting green lifestyles and have empowered their residents with opportunities to go green. We look forward to seeing what sustainable projects this community will embrace in the coming years.”

