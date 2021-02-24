Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Emerson Firm Announces Investigation Regarding Alleged Improper Sale of Private Health Data by Flo Health, Inc.

Emerson Firm Announces Investigation Regarding Alleged Improper Sale of Private Health Data by Flo Health, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”), a law firm in Houston, Texas, announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding the alleged improper sale of consumers private health data by Flo Health, Inc. (“Flo”). One of our colleagues recently filed a class action complaint on behalf of individuals whose private health data was allegedly sold to Google LLC, Google’s marketing service Fabric, Facebooks, Inc. through its Facebook Analytics tool, marketing firm AppsFlyer, Inc., analytics firm Flurry, Inc., and other third parties for the purpose of targeted advertising.

Flo Health owns and develops the Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker (“Flo App” or “App”), one of the most popular health and fitness mobile applications. The Flo App purports to use artificial intelligence to provide advice and assistance related to women’s health, such as serving as an ovulation calendar, period tracker, pregnancy guide, and wellness and lifestyle tracker. Flo Health touts that its app is the “#1 mobile product for women’s health.” The Flo App has been installed more than 165 million times and has over 38 million monthly active users. The App has also been rated the #1 period tracker in the United States based on active audience and the #1 most downloaded health app in the Apple App Store.

If you are a person in the U.S. who used the Flo App between June 2016 and the present, then you may be affected. If you are troubled by the improper and unauthorized use of your personal health information and you used the Flo App as above, then you should contact us. 

IMPORTANT: If you are concerned about your rights in this situation, please send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson, via e-mail to John G. Emerson ([email protected]) and we will promptly get back to you to discuss your situation.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.