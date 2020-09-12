Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Emerson Firm Announces Investigation Regarding Alleged Mishandling of Personal Financial Data By Data Aggregator Yodlee, Inc.

Emerson Firm Announces Investigation Regarding Alleged Mishandling of Personal Financial Data By Data Aggregator Yodlee, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”), a law firm in Houston, Texas, announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding the alleged mishandling of individuals’ personal financial data by Yodlee, Inc. (“Yodlee”).  One of our colleagues recently filed a class action complaint on behalf of individuals whose financial information was collected and stored by the fintech app Yodlee.  The defendants are Yodlee and Envestnet, Inc. (“Envestnet”).  Yodlee is aa subsidiary of Envestnet which provides unified wealth management technology and products to financial advisors and institutions. Their flagship product is an advisory platform that integrates the services and software used by financial advisors in wealth management.

Yodlee is one of the largest financial data aggregators in the world. Its business focuses on selling highly sensitive data, such as bank balances and credit card transaction histories, to advertisers, investors, researchers, and other third parties. Yodlee’s software is designed to act as an intermediary to connect bank accounts to apps such as PayPal; however, users are not informed that Yodlee gathers their information, or that Yodlee stores their information long after using it to facilitate the connection. Reports have revealed that Yodlee is mishandling the data by distributing it in unencrypted plain text files. As a result, class members are at risk for fraud and identity theft. 

If you are a person in California or elsewhere in the U.S. whose accounts at a financial institution were accessed by Yodlee using login credentials obtained through Yodlee’s software incorporated in a mobile or web-based fintech app that enables payments or money transfers then you may be affected.  If you are concerned about your rights in this situation, please contact plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson, via e-mail to John G. Emerson ([email protected]) or at the following toll-free number: 800-551-8649.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.