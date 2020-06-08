Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation of Google Tracking Chrome User Data

Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation of Google Tracking Chrome User Data

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

HOUSTON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it is continuing its investigation into alleged Google tracking of people who used the Chrome browser’s incognito mode.

It has been alleged that Google tracks and collects consumers’ history and other Web activity no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy. Even when Google users launch a Web browser with private browsing mode activated (as Google recommends to users wishing to browse the Web privately), Google nevertheless tracks the users’ browsing data and other identifying information.

These issues relate to all individuals with a Google account who accessed a website page containing Google Analytics or Ad Manager and who were (a) in private browsing mode in that device’s browser, and (b) did not log into their Google account on that device’s web browser during that session. The relevant time period is June 1, 2016 through the present. 

Houston, Texas law firm Emerson Firm, PLLC represents many consumers throughout the nation. Emerson Firm, PLLC and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-eight years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

If you are a person who is concerned about your privacy and used Google as described above, then this matter should concern you. Please contact us and we will discuss these matters with you and research whether your rights have been violated under your state’s laws.

IMPORTANT: Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry ([email protected]) or John G. Emerson ([email protected]) and we will promptly get back to you to discuss your situation.

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.