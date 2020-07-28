Breaking News
Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation Regarding State Farm Life Insurance Company Premium Increases

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”), a law firm in Houston, Texas, announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding massive premium increases on universal life insurance policies issued by State Farm Life Insurance Company (“State Farm”).  This investigation concerns all persons with State Farm universal life insurance policies issued on a Form-94030 who had sudden increases in their monthly deductions withdrawn from accumulation accounts and/or received premium notices with sudden and alarming premium increases. 

Policyholders seek damages and equitable relief to reverse this massive increase in premiums and any monthly deductions withdrawn from their accounts.  Policyholders are represented by Emerson, a Houston-based law firm, with offices there and in Little Rock, Arkansas.  Emerson is a boutique law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson has devoted its practice to consumer and financial industry class actions.  Previously, Emerson represented named plaintiffs in the similar Transamerica Life Litigation (“Feller, et al., vs. Transamerica Life “) which resulted in a nationwide settlement for policyholders in 2018 of $195 million.   

If you currently own a State Farm universal live policy issued on a Form-94030 or if you previously owned such a State Farm policy and experienced a sudden jump in premiums, then you may have a claim.  If you are concerned about your rights in this situation, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Emerson, at the following toll-free number: 800-551-8649, or via e-mail to John G. Emerson ([email protected]).

