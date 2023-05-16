HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces a continuing investigation of the data breach at PharMerica Corporation (“PM”). This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of 5,815,591 million customers.

According to a PM letter, the incident led to the unauthorized party learning the Names, Addresses, Dates of Birth, Social Security Numbers, Medications, and Health Insurance Information of individuals whose information was stored on PM’s computer systems. PM recently started delivering data breach notification letters on May 12, 2023, to individuals affected by the recent data security incident.

PharMerica Corporation is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and provides pharmacy services in fifty states.

Emerson with offices in Houston, TX is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered over one billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.