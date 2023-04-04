HOUSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces a continuing investigation of the data breach at TMX Financial Services, Inc. (“TMX”) This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of nearly 5 million customers.
According to a TMX report, the incident led to the unauthorized party learning the Names, Social Security Numbers, Birthdates, Passport Numbers, Driver’s License Numbers, Federal/State Identification Numbers, Tax Identification Numbers, and Other Information. TMX started delivering data breach notification letters to customers affected by the recent data security incident.
TMX owns various loan businesses, including “TitleMax”, “TitleBucks”, and “InstaLoan,”and it operates more than 900 outlets across 14 states.
Emerson with offices in Houston, TX is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered over 1 billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.
IMPORTANT: If you believe that you were affected by the TMX data breach AND you received a Notice letter from TMX, please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in. Contact plaintiff’s counsel via e-mail to John G. Emerson at jemerson@emersonfirm.com.
