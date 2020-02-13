Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Toyota RAV4 Hybrids

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of a hugely significant issue involving the fuel system of certain Toyota vehicles. This matter relates to consumers who purchased or leased 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids.

If you purchased or leased a 2019 or 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid then you may have claims that can be pursued. It is believed that the fuel system in these vehicles is defective such that the fuel tank cannot be filled to its advertised capacity, compromising the promised range of the vehicles, increasing emissions, and increasing the risk of overflow during fueling. Many consumers have been unable to fill up the vehicle’s tank to its advertised capacity of 14.5 gallons often being stopped at 8 gallons which limits the vehicle’s range well below the advertised range. Over 100 complaints have been made to NHTSA regarding this defect.

Toyota Motor Corporation (“TMC”) is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world and is headquartered and has its principal place of business in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. It is the parent company of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. which is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (“TMNA”) is incorporated in California, with its headquarters in Plano, Texas. TMNA is a holding company of sales, manufacturing, engineering, and research and development subsidiaries of TMC located in the United States

