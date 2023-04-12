HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces a continuing investigation of the data breach at Suncoast Credit Union (“Suncoast”). This investigation relates to the theft of highly sensitive Personal Identifying Information (“PII”) of Suncoast customers.

Suncoast is the largest credit union in Florida, operates over 75 branch locations, and has over 1 million customers. Suncoast gathers highly sensitive PII of its customers through its banking services and products. Customers – including those who have never banked with Suncoast – have recently discovered that Suncoast opened fraudulent accounts using their identities and PII. In April 2022, police reported that residents of Cape Coral, Florida had discovered that criminals had gained access to their accounts. It appears that cybercriminals have opened fraudulent accounts using Suncoast’s SunNet Online Banking platform.

