As nanotechnology becomes more commonplace and automotive electronics become more prevalent, the market for EMI shielding materials is expected to grow.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The EMI shielding materials market was valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 6.0% is predicted from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 7.0 billion . The number of electronic devices is shrinking and becoming more compact, resulting in increased EMI challenges. Materials that manage interference and prevent crosstalk between components in tight spaces are called EMI shielding materials.

Graphene and carbon nanotubes can enhance materials’ electromagnetic shielding properties through nanomaterial integration. In addition to their lightweight properties, these nanomaterials are also highly effective EMI shielding materials. Wearable devices, flexible electronics, and other emerging technologies could benefit from the development of flexible and printable EMI shielding materials.

Specific frequencies and applications could be tailored by metamaterials with unique electromagnetic properties. In addition to providing greater efficiency and targeting, these materials may also make it possible to develop better EMI shielding solutions. High frequency ranges and increased data transfer rates may result in the need for EMI shielding materials designed specifically for 5G technology.

Sustainability and environmental impact may drive the development of eco-friendly, recyclable, and hazardous-free EMI shielding materials in the future. In the future, EMI shielding could be enhanced through the integration of smart materials where electromagnetic properties can be dynamically adapted. Shielding could be more effective in dynamic environments as a result of this adaptability.

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: Key Players

Major players to expand their product portfolios are launching new products. Acquisitions and collaborations are expanding the geographic footprint of several leading EMI shielding materials companies.

Laird Technologies

HEICO Corporation

3M

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd.

Greene Rubber Company

Marktek Inc.

Omega Shielding Products

Orion Industries Inc.

RTP Company

Tech-Etch Inc.

Premix

SAS Industries Inc.

System Integrators LLC

Chang Gu Chuan (CGC) Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of Market Report

North America is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

In terms of application, EMI shielding materials for automotive applications are expected to drive demand in the years to come.

Based on material, conductive coatings will drive demand in the future.

According to industry analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of EMI shielding materials in 2022.

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: Growth Drivers

Consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and healthcare have been heavily impacted by the proliferation of electronic devices. Due to the popularity of electronic devices, electromagnetic interference shielding materials are in greater demand.

Electromagnetic pollution increases with the complexity and density of electronic systems. EMI shielding materials allow electronic devices and systems to function properly and mitigate interference.

A reliable operation of communication equipment and the deployment of 5G networks requires EMI shielding materials. In order to ensure electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and prevent interference in specific applications, regulatory bodies and industry standards often require EMI shielding materials. Various industries adopt EMI shielding materials in compliance with these standards.

EMI shields that provide greater efficiency and effectiveness at protecting against the damaging effects of EMI are becoming increasingly important as electronic technology advances like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and high-speed data transmission.

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: Regional Landscape

EMI shielding materials have been a significant market contributor to the Asia Pacific market. A booming automotive industry, major electronics manufacturing hubs, and advanced technology adoption contribute to the region’s growth. The electronics manufacturing industry has been dominated by countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. As these countries produce more electronics and components, EMI shielding materials are in demand.

Asia Pacific’s automotive industry has been growing rapidly, especially in China and India. In automotive electronics, EMI shielding materials are critical for preventing interference and ensuring proper operation. Lightweight and flexible EMI shielding materials are likely to have a positive impact on the market in the future. Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards are also driving the demand for EMI shielding materials throughout electronic devices and equipment.

As 5G networks and telecommunications infrastructure continue to expand in the region, EMI shielding materials will be increasingly needed to ensure the reliability of communications. Consumer electronics use is high in Asia Pacific, contributing greatly to the demand for EMI shielding materials. Performance standards for smartphone, laptops, tablet, and other devices require effective EMI shielding.

Key Developments

In Febraury 2023, Graphenest, an associated member of the Graphene Flagship, and Hubron International announced a new strategic partnership. They are developing and commercializing graphene-based polymers masterbatch and compounds for manufacturing electronic enclosures that are electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielded to an unprecedented level.

In December 2023, HydroGraph Clean Power Inc., a fractal graphene manufacturer, announced that FGA-1, its flagship product, had been tested to shield electromagnetic interference (EMI) in consumer, electronic, automotive, and aerospace applications.

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: Segmentation

By Material

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

Others

By Application

Automotive

Defense

Electronics

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

