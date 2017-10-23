Breaking News
Emile Henry Celebrates 20 Years Since it was Awarded a USA Patent for Its Famous Pie Dish

New Castle, DE, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Emile Henry celebrates its 20th Anniversary of making pie in the United States.  To celebrate, Emile Henry is offering a #NoNeedtoCrimp pie dish giveaway starting October 23. One lucky winner will receive an Emile Henry Ruffled Pie Dish. The giveaway ends October 30. To enter consumers must “like” Emile Henry on Facebook and comment on the facebook post mentioning their favorite pie. The winner will be announced October 31. Consumers can enter at

http://bit.ly/2h1XkBp

The concept of pie – as in apple, peach and blueberry – is almost an entirely American phenomenon. Rarely will one see a pie on a European menu. In France, “pies” don’t exist. One can order a “tart”, but it is impossible to find pie on the menus in French restaurants or in French homes. Ironically, it is a Frenchman, Jacques Henry of Emile Henry in Marcigny, France, who was granted a United States Patent for an American Pie shape. His design gives the traditional American dessert a uniquely rural, French perspective. The Emile Henry design features delightfully scalloped edges, reminiscent of the edge created when pie dough is fluted or crimped – a worthy aspect in addition to its functional capacity for both sweet and savory pies. It is an idea that was inspired by a turn of the century shape that Jacques Henry observed in an old photograph that graced a fireplace mantle in the family home. The Emile Henry pie dish is highly resistant to breakage and can go directly from the freezer to the oven. The dish will not craze or discolor.

The love affair Americans have had with these French made pie dishes began with Red Pivoine, Cobalt Blue and Yellow Buton d’Or. Since then, Emile Henry has many new pie dish colors and a new pie dish with a larger scalloped edge that is called “Ruffled”. Founded in 1850, in a small town in the province of Burgundy, France, Emile Henry has established a worldwide reputation for manufacturing fine quality ceramic ovenware and tableware. Still owned and operated by the Henry family, the company manufactures all of its cooking products from natural Burgundy clay. Burgundy is noted for world-famous wines that are grown in the mineral-rich limestone soils of the region. It is these soils and clays that go into the formulas that are the basis of all Emile Henry ceramics.

