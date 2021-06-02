Breaking News
Emile Henry Presents Its BBQ Ceramic Stone Collection

For Dads Who Love to Fire-Up the Grill

Make hearty, Chicago-style pizza on the grill with the New Emile Henry Deep Dish Pizza Pan. Crafted in France from specially formulated clay, this pan quickly and evenly conducts the intense heat required to create a pizza with a crispy deep-dish crust, perfectly golden and loaded with melted cheese and piping-hot toppings.

Finished with Emile Henry’s proprietary Flame glaze, the ceramic pizza stone produces crispy crusts and doubles as a cutting surface. Ideal for baking pizzas and breads and general grilling.

New Castle, DE, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emile Henry presents a full BBQ Ceramic Stone collection for Dads who love to grill. The collection includes the new Deep Dish Pizza Pan, the Smooth Round Pizza Stone, the Square Pizza Stone, and the Rectangular Pizza Stone. These stones are designed to grill all kinds of foods including fish, veggies, hamburgers, hotdogs, chicken, steaks, bacon, sausage, potatoes, eggs and, of course, pizza. They are especially useful because they prevent fat from dripping onto the charcoal or gas elements.

The new Deep Dish Pan features large handles making it easier to lift and carry the pan from the grill to the table. The pan is scratch resistant so grill masters can go ahead and use their pizza cutters, pizza wheels and knives to dig in and cut directly on the dish without damaging the surface.

The Smooth Round Pizza Stone, Square Pizza Stone and Rectangular Pizza Stone create delicious pizzas with golden, crispy crusts; ensuring the pizza is perfectly cooked, just like in a traditional pizza oven. Extremely resistant to heat, the BBQ ceramic can reach 930°F. The ceramic diffuses the heat more gently than metal offering the grill master more control.  All the items in the Emile Henry BBQ ceramic stone collection are naturally non-stick and they are dishwasher safe making clean up super easy.

Specialists in culinary ceramics for more than 170 years, Emile Henry creates cooking products stamped by its unique savoir-faire.  Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure.  Emile Henry products are made of all-natural materials and are backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers. Emile Henry is in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

