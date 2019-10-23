Breaking News
Home / Top News / Emily Jo Williams and Healy Hamilton Win SFI Conservation Leadership Award for Championing SFI’s Conservation Impact Project

Emily Jo Williams and Healy Hamilton Win SFI Conservation Leadership Award for Championing SFI’s Conservation Impact Project

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc. (SFI) announced the 2019 winners of the SFI Conservation Leadership Award at the SFI Annual Conference today. Emily Jo Williams, Vice President, Migratory Birds and Habitats at the American Bird Conservancy, and Dr. Healy Hamilton, NatureServe’s Chief Scientist are being recognized for their leadership in facilitating projects that illustrate conservation values on lands certified to the SFI standards or affected by SFI Fiber Sourcing.

Their work engaged a wide range of SFI‑certified organizations to enhance biodiversity in accordance with best practices outlined in the SFI standards and quantified by the SFI Conservation Impact Project. The Conservation Impact Project is focused on measuring the benefits on lands which adhere to SFI standards relative to enhancing biodiversity, water quality, and carbon sequestration across the almost 370 million acres/150 million hectares of SFI‑certified forestland in the U.S. and Canada.

“Williams and Hamilton were instrumental in the early success of the SFI Conservation Impact Project and they continue to provide invaluable leadership today. The ability to make data-driven links between SFI standards and environmental impact gives SFI-certified organizations a powerful tool to tell their story with stakeholders and customers who care about the environment,” said Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of SFI Inc.

“We knew the SFI standards were making a difference in specific places, but we wanted to involve multiple SFI‑certified organizations at a meaningful scale to measure the wider impact. We used an SFI Conservation Grant to support a project in partnership with 11 SFI‑certified organizations and technical partners.  We focused on the conservation value of SFI-certified forestlands in providing habitat for a number of declining bird species,” Williams said.

The project focused on birds of conservation concern including Swallow-Tailed Kite, Brown-Headed Nuthatch, Wood Thrush, Swainson’s Warbler, Prairie Warbler, and other species at risk. Just one of the important findings showed that a single study area on SFI-certified lands in North Carolina provided suitable breeding habitats for 72 different bird species, including as many as 59,000 Prairie Warblers. All of these species have experienced declines over the last few decades, leading to concern over the health of their populations. The study helped clarify the potentially critical role that sustainably managed forests can play in reversing the loss of these, and other, birds.

“This early success set the stage for other key conservation projects at multi-million-acre scales. Williams and Hamilton used their considerable communications and scientific skills to help meet this challenge and expand our understanding of the conservation impact on lands affected by SFI’s standards,” said Paul Trianosky, SFI’s Chief Conservation Officer.

“With support from SFI, our research has developed metrics to assess how SFI‑certified forests are performing relative to biodiversity at multiple scales, including threatened species, unique habitats, and landscape resilience,” Dr. Hamilton said. “Our project benefitted from active collaboration of many SFI program participants, who provided essential data that made these analyses possible. Our conservation metrics work brings increased transparency to the biodiversity values of SFI-certified forestlands.”

The study, which covered millions of acres in the U.S. Southeast and Pacific Northwest, showed, for example, that over 155,000 acres/62,700 hectares of habitat for gopher tortoise are on SFI‑certified lands in Florida. The gopher tortoise is listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Other rare species are similarly benefitting from the use of these forests throughout the study areas.

“Healy negotiated directly with SFI-certified organizations to gain access to spatial data and forest condition information that could inform the project and help make it scalable. Healy’s ability to navigate and move those negotiations were absolutely critical,” Trianosky said. “She worked with eight SFI-certified organizations, who were able to show how SFI standards support biodiversity at large scales.”

American Bird Conservancy: Managed Forest for the Birds

SFI-Certified Organizations

  • Campbell Global, LLC
  • Enviva, LP
  • Forest Investment Associates
  • Hancock Forest Management
  • International Paper Company
  • Molpus Woodlands Group Rayonier
  • Potlatch Forest Holdings Corporation
  • Resource Management Service, LLC
  • The Westervelt Company
  • Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Technical Partners

  • National Council for Air and Stream Improvement, Inc.
  • Avian Research and Conservation Institute

NatureServe: Measuring the Conservation Value of SFI-Certified Forests

SFI-Certified Organizations

  • Green Diamond Resource Company
  • Hancock Forest Management
  • Molpus Woodlands Group
  • Port Blakely Tree Farms, L.P.
  • Rayonier
  • Resource Management Service, LLC
  • Sierra Pacific Industries
  • Weyerhaeuser NR Company

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI) Inc.
SFI® Inc. advances sustainability through forest-focused collaborations. We are an independent, non-profit organization that demonstrates our commitment to forests through our work in standards, conservation, education, and community. SFI works with the forest sector, conservation groups, academics, researchers, brand owners, resource professionals, landowners, educators, local communities, Indigenous Peoples, and governments to achieve a vision of a world that value and benefits from sustainably managed forests. Learn more.

About the SFI Conservation Impact Project
SFI began work in 2015 to quantify the conservation benefits of lands which adhere to the SFI Forest Management Standards, and those affected by SFI Fiber Sourcing, in order to establish the connection between sustainable supply chains and important conservation outcomes. By clarifying these conservation attributes, SFI is helping to make the link between sustainably managed forests, global conservation issues, and the public benefits that affect each of us every day. Learn more.

Media contact
Daniel Pellegrom
Vice President, Communications
Sustainable Forestry Initiative
202-596-3452 / [email protected] 		Conservation contact
Paul Trianosky
Chief Conservation Officer
Sustainable Forestry Initiative
423-571-2562 / [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.