Emily Rollins Appointed to Science 37® Board of Directors

Emily Rollins Science 37 Appoints Emily Rollins to Board of Directors

With this important addition to its Board of Directors, Science 37 further advances its mission to accelerate clinical trials by enabling universal access to patients and providers.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37, the Operating System for today’s more agile clinical trials, announced the appointment of Emily Rollins to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Rollins will serve as the chairperson for the Science 37’s Audit Committee.

Ms. Rollins, a retired Deloitte audit and assurance partner, brings more than 30 years of expertise as she has guided hundreds of clients—from pre-revenue to $10B+ international public companies—through corporate governance, audit and reporting processes. She chairs multiple board committees from various industries. As a deeply trusted advisor to executive teams, Ms. Rollins is an ideal addition to the Science 37 Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily to the Science 37 Board,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “She is a renowned accounting expert with years of experience advising companies in various stages of growth from a variety of industries. She also shares our passion for increasing access to clinical research for patients and providers—helping make research more representative and accelerating the development of potentially life-saving treatments. We are truly fortunate to have the opportunity to benefit from her perspectives as a board member.”

“Science 37’s aim to make clinical research more accessible for more people is a shared passion and being a part of the Board of Directors at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity for me.” said Emily Rollins, director and Audit Committee chairperson, Science 37 Board of Directors. “I look forward to working with the executive team as they look to leverage their operating system to disrupt the traditional clinical trial model and make research more efficient to help speed treatments to market for the people who need them.”

About Science 37:

Science 37, Inc.’s missions it to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices. Configurable to enable any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

