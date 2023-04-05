Mr. Williams has worked with A-List stars such as

H.E.R., Snoop Dogg, Beyonce and more.

Fairfield, CA., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has named Entertainment and Technology Entrepreneur Michael Williams to its advisory board with a focus on its Web3 music platform MusicFX.io.

With over 30 years in the entertainment industry starting as a recording artist, singer/songwriter, producer, percussionist, choreographer and now an Executive Producer, Director and Creative Director, Michael Williams has established himself as an innovator and a sought after producer in his field.

In addition to his Music industry credentials, Mr. Williams currently serves as the Chairman of the NFL Alumni Las Vegas Chapter and serves on the board of advisors for Exploration Institute. He was the Executive Producer and co-produced for the Olympic Organization Committee (IOC) in South America, and spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Public Private Partnerships in Entertainment and Technology.

Mr. Williams is also the co-founder of MWPEG, a production, digital clearinghouse and media management company, a firm that owns and manages the exploitation rights to a library of live music concert films, with songwriters, producers and publishers. The company also has a partnership with Musion 3D, whereby they specialize in the creation of photo realistic celebrities and the ability to broadcast them in a live performance.

“As someone who is passionate about music and its power to connect people, I am excited to join the MetaWorks team and build on its music platform MusicFX,” said Michael Williams. “For some reason I’ve always found myself at the intersection of where technology meets entertainment. Having the opportunity to align with Scott and such a forward thinking company, sings to my soul.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Michael agree to join our advisory board,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “In addition to being recognized as a 3-time Emmy nominee, Michael brings an unparalleled level of industry experience, contacts and business acumen that will help not only MusicFX but will help with Vuele and all other facets of our business.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse. www.MusicFX.io , is a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

