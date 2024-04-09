Clean beauty movement driving demand for natural and sustainable emollients.

Rockville, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per data released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global emollient market is evaluated at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034

Emollients are vital components in the skincare and cosmetic industry, which revolve around substances that soften and moisturize the skin. A prominent trend in the emollient market involves the rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Consumers increasingly seek products with transparent and eco-friendly formulations, prompting manufacturers to explore bio-based emollients and sustainable sourcing practices. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on innovating emollient formulations with enhanced properties. This includes advancements in moisturization, anti-aging effects, and adaptability to various skin types, catering to evolving consumer preferences and expectations.

Key Segments of Emollient Market Research:

By Form By Chemical Type By Application By Region Solid

Semi-Solid

Liquid

Power/Flakes Esters

Fatty Alcohols

Fatty Acids

Ethers

Silicone

Hydrocarbon Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Fragrances

Toiletries

Cosmetics North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Personalization and customization are other key trends driving the emollients market growth. Emollients are now formulated to address specific skincare needs, providing consumers with tailored solutions based on skin type, climate, and individual preferences. Emollients conforming to clean beauty standards are gaining traction, aligning with the overall shift towards cleaner and more transparent beauty formulations. Global rise in the aging population is also driving the demand for anti-aging skincare products. Emollients with properties addressing fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness cater to the needs of an aging demographic, contributing to market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global emollient market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2034.

Sales of emollient-based solutions in the United States are estimated at US$ 200 million in 2024.

Japan is expected to hold 29.4% of the global emollient market share by 2034.

Sales of solid emollients are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Stringent regulatory standards for cosmetics are pushing German manufacturers towards the production of environmentally friendly emollient formulations.

“Growing awareness of skincare and beauty routines, fueled by social media and influencers, driving sales of emollient-based products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of emollients are engaging in competitive strategies to maintain and expand their market shares. Formulation innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and a focus on sustainability are some of the strategic approaches followed by industry leaders. Key market players are also leveraging digital marketing, influencer collaborations, and brand positioning to stay relevant and appeal to evolving consumer preferences.

Customization Trend Increasing Adoption of Emollients in Skincare Products

Customization in skincare products is becoming a popular trend in the emollient market. Customers are getting a more tailored and efficient skincare experience thanks to emollients that cater to the unique needs of various skin types. This strategy fits in with the industry’s larger move to offer customized solutions to satisfy each skincare enthusiast’s unique preferences.

Researchers and formulators are working together to investigate novel substances and technologies that have the potential to improve emollient performance. This includes using organic and natural ingredients in response to the growing demand from consumers for sustainable and clean beauty products. The creation of emollients with sophisticated delivery methods is made possible by the integration of cutting-edge technology, assuring improved skin absorption and effectiveness. The market wants to keep changing and provide interesting items, which is why it is conducting these research projects.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emollient market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (solid, semi-solid, liquid, power/flakes), chemical type (esters, fatty alcohols, fatty acids, ethers, silicone, hydrocarbons), and application (skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, toiletries, cosmetics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

