‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett charged with faking racist attack

Actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Wednesday with lying to police when he claimed he was attacked and beaten by two masked men shouting racist and homophobic slurs, Chicago police said on Wednesday as they sought his arrest.
