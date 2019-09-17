Empire BlueCross BlueShield Forms Benefits Partnership with DecisionHR, Targeting New York’s Small and Midsize Businesses

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DecisionHR, a nationwide full-service professional employer organization (PEO), today announced Empire BlueCross BlueShield has selected the company to become a strategic partner in providing employee benefits to small- and medium-sized businesses in New York State.

Effective October 1, 2019, DecisionHR will offer eight (8) different Empire BlueCross BlueShield medical and prescription drug plans along with its enhanced dental and vision coverage plans. Additional plans are scheduled to be offered in early 2020.

“Employers in New York State are overwhelmed by the difficulty of finding affordable benefits options for their employees and the administrative burden in managing the plans,” said Peter Newman, President of DecisionHR. “Our product offerings provide customers the size and scope of Empire BlueCross’ network as a provider, combined with the personalized service customers have come to expect from DecisionHR. Our goal is to enable clients to reduce costs while also offering attractive benefits.”

DecisionHR will market its plans through its distribution partners.

About DecisionHR:

DecisionHR’s industry-leading benefits and HR solutions let small- and medium-sized business owners focus on what’s truly important – running their business and boosting the bottom line. As a full-service professional employer organization (PEO), DecisionHR serves all 50 states and covers nearly 30-thousand worksite employees across a wide range of industries. With nearly 25 years in the business, DecisionHR assists its clients in the areas of payroll, workers’ compensation, human resources, and benefits. DecisionHR’s headquarters are located in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information about DecisionHR, visit www.decisionhr.com.

