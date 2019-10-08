Empire Post Media, Inc. Announces Agreement with EPC Corporation and Factory Five Racing

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Post Media, Inc., DBA SAEAN EV MOTORS. (OTC: EMPM) (“EMPM or the “Company”), an electric vehicle and renewable energy solutions company, announced today signed agreements with EPC Corporation a developer of various dc power trains and motor systems for electric vehicles, and Factory Five Racing, the world’s largest manufacturer of “build-it-yourself” replica cars.

Ian Dixon, President and Director of SAEAN EV Motors, Inc., recently visited both companies in Boston, to build alliances and supply lines for the development of replica EV vehicles for the US and overseas markets.

Mr. Dixon met with Dave Smith, one of the founders of Factory Five Racing, a global leader in producing replica cars since 1995 with great success. Mr. Dixon is confident the company came away with a concrete alliance formed to work together in the future. SAEAN EV Motors, Inc. is purchasing two replicas for conversion to EV vehicles with the intent of utilizing the small manufacturing laws to build new 2020 MK 4 Cobras and Type 65 Coupe.

Mr. Dixon also meet with Paul Zigouras of EPC Corporation, a developer of various DC power trains and motors systems for electric vehicles, as well as other products such as battery backup and storage. Mr. Dixon and Mr. Zigouras have worked together in the past on DC motor systems and controllers for retro fitting existing ICE vehicles into electric. Both have agreed to work together in the future where DBA SAEAN EV MOTORS will become an R&D partner as well as a distributor of products via one of its subsidiaries known as dba SAEAN ENERGY USA.

“With the final agreements in place, this is an enormous step to not only having supply lines for equipment, but an exciting collaboration of technology and expertise in the EV field. The collaboration with South Korea and our USA counterparts, will endeavor to bring new and exciting progress to making EV Vehicles affordable and accessible to the general public. R&D discussions are between both companies are currently being held with new and exciting vehicle designs to come,” stated Dixon.

About DBA SAEAN EV Motors, Inc. (Empire Post Media, Inc.)

DBA SAEAN EV Motors, Inc. is dedicated to producing exciting and efficient electric vehicles for both off road and on road markets worldwide with a focus on Civilian, Government, and DOD applications. The company offers a portfolio of renewable energy saving solutions including battery backups, solar panels, and car charging equipment in addition to various patents in the works with the potential to revolutionize the EV industry. Replica conversions and off-road prototypes such as the Cobra 1965 MK4, are underway to be brought into full production as an EV Vehicle, with future vehicle concepts in the making.

About Factory Five Corporation

Factory Five Racing was founded in 1995. Over the years we have grown from a start-up business in a small garage to become the world’s largest manufacturer of component car kits. Ours is a company like no other. Our success comes directly from our collaboration with our customers. Every Factory Five is built by a customer, and our names and reputations ride shotgun with each build, in conjunction as EV Vehicles.

About EPC Corporation

EPC Corporation believes that reliable power conversion products should not be unnecessarily complicated. Or unnecessarily expensive.

Founded in 2006 (as Enterprise Power Conversion Corporation) EPC has grown into a trusted manufacturer of power conversion products for the solar, electric vehicle, and battery backup industries.

Our line of cost-effective power conversion products provides both small and large enterprises with reliable power — along with direct customer service and support. Only the most reliable components in the industry find their way into our products. And it shows.

EPC Corporation is an employee-owned company, and we take pride in what we do. All of our products are engineered and manufactured in the United States and distributed through a network of trusted dealers such as SAEAN ENERGY USA.

We use domestic components when possible and prefer local suppliers, made in the USA Products

