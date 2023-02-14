Featured Image for Emplifi Featured Image for Emplifi

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced it is named one of the “Social Media Management – Enterprise Emotional Footprint Champions” in the SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards 2022. Selecting software can be overwhelming, and one of the biggest challenges facing organizations is understanding the marketplace and identifying all available vendors and products – SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

“Empathy has always been core to Emplifi’s mission, from providing brands with the tools they need to make authentic connections with the modern consumer right through to how we partner with our community,” said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “Giving our customers the best experience with our products and our people is our priority. That’s why we’re so proud that SoftwareReviews has recognized Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud as an Emotional Footprint Champion, based on user reviews.”

Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score – representing the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user’s feeling toward the provider and the product.

Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89 and is the only service provider to score +100 in the product impact category for being ‘performance enhancing.’ In terms of strategy and innovation, Emplifi products are recognized for ‘continuously improving’ and ‘helping users innovate’. At the same time, Emplifi’s service experience is found to be respectful and effective.

The Emotional Footprint Awards are based on authentic user-review data. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified customer engagement (CX) platform that brings marketing, commerce, and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 8,400 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonald’s, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

