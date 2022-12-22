2023 Ventana Research Customer Experience Management Value Index research guide for technology buyers ranked Emplifi in the top 10 vendors based on Emplifi’s usability, manageability, adaptability and validation.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced that it has been recognized as an Exemplary Vendor in the 2023 Customer Experience Management Value Index report by Ventana Research. Emplifi ranks seventh among 22 vendors, demonstrating critical strengths across a range of product and customer experience capability categories. For a complete copy of the 2023 Ventana Research Customer Experience Management Value Index Report, a research guide used by technology buyers and suppliers, please click here.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Ventana Research as a leader among 22 notable customer experience management peers,” states Mark Zablan, CEO, Emplifi. “The thorough, independent report showcases Emplifi’s strengths in innovation, usability, manageability, adaptability, and validation – all top criteria for enterprises when selecting a customer engagement platform.”

As a privately held $1.2 billion valued company, Emplifi is approaching the end of 2022 with strong revenue growth and customer acquisition. Because of its steadfast commitment to continuous innovation, the Emplifi Customer Experience (CX) platform effectively unifies marketing, commerce, and care teams so that brands can effectively support today’s social- and digital-first consumer. Boasting a client list of more than 8,400 global brands – including all top five retailers, eight of the top 10 automotive companies, and 60% of the Interbrand 100 brands – Emplifi approaches 2023 with impressive momentum and industry recognition with the addition of Ventana Research’s prestigious award.

“Congratulations to Emplifi on its strong showing in Ventana Research’s Customer Experience Management Value Index,” says Keith Dawson, Vice President and Research Director for Customer Experience at Ventana Research. “Emplifi’s efforts to integrate contact center and social media functions into a CXM platform show determination to help organizations make sense of the complex needs of customers.”

Ventana Research’s methodology for The Customer Experience Management Value Index ranks vendors based primarily on their “Product Experience” which accounts for 80% (or four-fifths) of the total evaluation. Other evaluation factors include: Usability (20%), Capability (20%), Reliability (15%), Adaptability (10%), and Manageability (15%).

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform that brings marketing, commerce, and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 8,400 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonald’s, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

