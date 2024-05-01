Experienced HR tech executive to support growth and lead product development and transformation across talent acquisition roadmap

Employ Announces New Chief Product Officer Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer, Employ Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employ Inc., comprehensive provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition technologies and parent company of JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, today announces the appointment of Dara Brenner as Chief Product Officer (CPO) effective May 1, 2024.

Dara Brenner brings over 25 years of experience building and leading diverse product management teams. As CPO, Brenner will be responsible for evolving Employ’s product strategy to tightly align to its customers’ unique needs. Taking a people-first approach to product innovation, she will empower and lead Employ’s product teams to enhance and develop solutions that deliver value and uplevel hiring capabilities. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will report to CEO, Steve Cox.

Throughout her extensive career, Brenner has been the visionary for key product advancements in the HR Tech space with companies including ADP, Equifax Workforce Solutions and Ultimate Software/UKG. At each of these organizations, she was responsible for the product strategy, vision and management of industry leading HCM portfolios.

“I am delighted to join Employ at such a pivotal time for the organization,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer. “Employ has the unique opportunity to significantly impact the candidate journey and subsequent hiring outcomes with scalable and personalized solutions that are focused on people first. I look forward to helping Employ achieve its next phase of growth by purposefully connecting more people to more opportunities.”

“Dara has a proven track record and deep knowledge of the HR tech space that will be invaluable for our people and products as Employ launches into its next phase of growth,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Employ. “With Dara on board, Employ will be better positioned to evolve and transform how companies approach and streamline their recruiting efforts with solutions that are curated and personalized for their hiring needs.”



About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of people-first, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a curated set of hiring solutions for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 21,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

