Highly skilled executive brings deep expertise in developing and leading strategies for customer retention and expansion to ensure successful business outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employ Inc ., comprehensive provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition technologies and parent company of JazzHR , Lever , Jobvite and NXTThing RPO , today announced the appointment of Amanda Berger as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) effective May 6, 2024.

Berger brings more than 20 years of experience leading software and SaaS companies across a variety of industries spanning cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and business intelligence. During her time at HackerOne, Lucidworks and RichRelevance, she spearheaded strategies for customer retention and expansion, ensuring successful outcomes through innovative technology solutions.

Prior to that, she spent time leading professional services for various public companies including global information management software provider, Guidance Software and global AI-powered business intelligence provider, MicroStrategy. Her passion for fostering strong customer relationships and leveraging technology to deliver value has been a driving force throughout her career.

“Amanda has deep expertise in leadership and best practices to drive customer-centric results during times of growth and transformation,” said Steve Cox, CEO at Employ. “Coupled with her wealth of knowledge and strategic insights, she will help reinforce our commitment to delivering people-first products and services that streamline and drive efficiencies throughout the hiring process to deliver better business outcomes.”

As Chief Customer Officer at Employ, Berger will serve as a strong advocate for customers and foster a culture focused on customer-centricity. She will oversee all aspects of the customer experience strategy with a strong focus on retention and growth, cross-functional collaboration and implementing strategies to enable actionable customer experience improvements and enhance value. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will report to CEO Steve Cox.

“Employ has a dedicated focus on the unique recruiting needs of each organization, and I look forward to empowering our customer experience teams to ensure we continue this level of personalized service,” said Amanda Berger, Chief Customer Officer at Employ. “By ensuring our customers are maximizing the value of their investment in our people-first hiring solutions, we can provide best-in-class guidance on how to implement more human-led approaches to recruitment.”

Berger continued, “I am committed to driving positive change and innovation through personalized choice and collective intelligence for Employ’s customer base, especially in an industry like HR Tech where candidates and recruiters alike are significantly impacted by an ever-evolving recruiting landscape.”

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of people-first, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a curated set of hiring solutions for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce.

Through its JazzHR , Lever , Jobvite and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 21,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com .

