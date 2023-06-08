ATLANTA , June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nine associates working in industries across the clerical, manufacturing, transportation and logistics industries were honored as Employbridge’s 2022 Associates of the Year. The Associate of the Year initiative, now in its eighth year, reaches more than 30,000 participants and recognizes employees from each of Employbridge’s nine specialty divisions who stand out as leaders among their peers and demonstrate exceptional work performance. An executive leadership committee selected the nine winners from a pool of more than 250 peer-nominated associates hailing from every Employbridge division.

Many recognized associates participate in Employbridge’s Better WorkLife Academy (BWLA), which provides free online learning programs that improve skills and result in greater on-the-job productivity, competence and satisfaction. BWLA bridges the skills gap while helping associates forge meaningful career pathways by developing critical work skills such as machine operations and computer skills.

“Each of these winners has shown exceptional drive to learn new skills, unlocking their own potential, developing their skills and working with integrity that inspires admiration across our organization,” said Employbridge CEO Billy Milam.

Danielle Gordon, an award recipient, began as a temporary associate in an administrative role, was hired full-time and quickly worked through several promotions to become a program manager. Since 2021, Danielle has supported the State of Louisiana to assist citizens with their state benefits. As she continued to advance in her career and deliver quality service, she simultaneously worked to obtain her master’s degree.

“Watching Danielle begin as an intake specialist to now advance as one of the program managers – it is absolutely amazing to see someone grow that quickly,” said CSRS Business Analyst Brad Stoufflet.

“I treat my job as if it were my business, and I always tell my team to work with integrity,” said award recipient Quantella Renee Higgins. “Whatever work you are doing, you have to do it as if it were your place, your business, your home.”

Nominations opened in December 2022, and winners receive $1,500, an embroidered jacket or backpack, a $100 gift card and a $25 Working Advantage gift card. Winners are featured in a personalized video during a companywide awards presentation and are celebrated locally at their branches.

About EmployBridge

Employbridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America’s largest industrial staffing firm, combining the advantages of national scale and local market knowledge with the speed and efficiency of its proven Bluecrew digital platform. The company puts more than 440,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers, generating more than $3.9 billion in revenue. Providing value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialties, Employbridge brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics and Bluecrew.

For the past 17 years, Employbridge has authored the largest survey of the U.S. hourly workforce – The Voice of the American Workforce, learning from tens of thousands of wage earners each year. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America’s supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal development courses through the firm’s Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; approximately 20,000 temporary associates are enrolled annually. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit the company’s website at employbridge.com.

