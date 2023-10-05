CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASA Staffing World 2023 — Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the United States, today announced that its Chief Experience Officer, Joanie Bily, was elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Staffing Association (ASA) for 2024. Bily, a respected leader in staffing for more than twenty years, chairs the most diverse ASA board in the organization’s 57-year history, with the newly announced slate reflecting 50-50 gender parity.

Bily assumes the helm of Board leadership at a time of profound change and transformation for the staffing industry. Rapid advances in digitization and evolution of operating models as well as increased economic and legislative challenges have underscored the need for strong advocacy and education to help support and lift up staffing firms and professionals across the nation.

“Being elected as Chair of the ASA Board of Directors at this historic moment of Board-level gender parity is an exceptional honor,” said Bily. “I feel a sense of great anticipation and responsibility as a steward of the ASA and a proponent of this industry. Staffing is at the precipice of a pivotal evolution, facing new disruptions, paradigm shifts, regulations, and legislative challenges, and preparing all of us to not only embrace change – but to become stronger as a result of it – will be a collective effort. I believe that we must continue to provide resources and opportunities for our members to learn, grow, and excel in their respective fields in order to reach new heights of greatness. I’m excited to help lead this work and promote and protect this industry that has helped so many.”

Bily was recognized as one of the “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing” by Staffing Industry Analysts for six consecutive years (2016-2022) and was the recipient of the World Staffing Summit Award in 2021. In addition to being a sought-after labor market expert, commentator, and analyst, she is a highly visible advocate for women in leadership. She published her first book, Dive In D.E.E.P.: Strategies to Advance Your Career, Find Balance, and Live Your Best Life, in April, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the ASA’s Women In Leadership Scholarship Fund.

“Few leaders in staffing have the universal respect and unparalleled reputation of Joanie Bily,” said Richard Wahlquist, Chief Executive Officer of the ASA. “This is an important time for our industry and member firms. Not only does Joanie have the expertise and insight to lead us into a time of opportunity and growth, but also an unwavering sense of fairness and compassion. She is a true ambassador for this industry and what we stand for, strive for, and fight for.”

Bily was sworn in during the ASA’s Annual Meeting at Staffing World this week in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her term commences immediately.

About American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is the largest industrial staffing firm in the United States. Combining the advantages of national scale and local expertise with the speed and efficiency of its Bluecrew digital platform, the company puts more than 440,000 associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers across the supply chain ecosystem in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and energy. In addition to authoring the largest survey of U.S. hourly workers for almost twenty years, The Voice of the American Workforce, Employbridge is helping close the supply chain skills gap by providing career training to 20,000 associates through its Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio. Employbridge’s family of brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics, and Bluecrew. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit Employbridge.com.

