ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the United States, today announced that Stephanie Roberts, Vice President, Infrastructure, Operations and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), has been named a Top Global CISO for 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine.

Roberts competed against thousands of other chief information security officers for the coveted award and was chosen for the distinction because of her demonstrated success in communicating with leadership; detecting and stopping breaches and data loss events; complying with regulations; and building powerful risk-reduction programs.

“Stephanie is an outstanding security officer and a leader who instills confidence among those around her,” said Don Sloan, Chief Digital Officer of Employbridge. “She is an evangelist for upholding the integrity of the information security function and is a thoughtful ally to leaders across the company. Every strong security leader must have the ability to not just lead on the technical factors, but to inspire and educate those around them. Security is not particularly glamorous at times, nor is it immediately tied to revenue – but the financial and opportunity cost of making a mistake can indeed be immense. To ensure that cybersecurity receives the right level of attention and investment, the CISO must evangelize the message, educate leadership, and influence decision-making. Stephanie does all these things exceptionally well and we are truly grateful for her leadership at Employbridge.”

Roberts spent nearly 20 years in numerous platform development and security management roles at Neilsen, followed by highly visible and impactful information security, infrastructure, and operational leadership positions across multiple industries. Her role at Employbridge is closely intertwined with the value the company provides to clients and talent, who rely on the integrity and security of the company’s systems infrastructure and adherence to security and data protection best practices in order to prevent and/or mitigate ever-present security threats. With her background in navigating the complexity of enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy and program execution, coupled with her reputation as a cross-functional partner and her understanding of the operational realities of service businesses, Roberts has proven to be an adept and valued member of the Employbridge leadership team.

“Stephanie Roberts of Employbridge has a passion for security, depth of experience, and proven track record of driving change within her organization,” said Gary Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense. “We look forward to celebrating with Stephanie at our 2023 Top Global CISOs Awards at CyberDefenseCon 2023.”

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators on the Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. View the Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023 list here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is the largest industrial staffing firm in the United States. Combining the advantages of national scale and local expertise with the speed and efficiency of its Bluecrew digital platform, the company puts more than 440,000 associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers across the supply chain ecosystem in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and energy. In addition to authoring the largest survey of U.S. hourly workers for almost twenty years, The Voice of the American Workforce, Employbridge is helping close the supply chain skills gap by providing career training to 20,000 associates through its Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio. Employbridge’s family of brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics, and Bluecrew. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit www.employbridge.com.

Media Contact:

Evan White

508.654.0434

evan.white@employbridge.com