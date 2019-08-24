Employee of Britain’s Hong Kong mission held in China released – police

An employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong who was detained in China’s border city of Shenzhen amid accusations of outside interference in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong was released on Saturday, Chinese police said.
